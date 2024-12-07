Fifth-year outside hitter Tsvetelina Ilieva recorded 21 kills and 10 digs in her final game in a Bearcat uniform, as Binghamton’s season ended in the first round of the NIVC with a 3-1 loss to Bowling Green.

The Binghamton volleyball team’s season came to an end on Wednesday night with a 3-1 loss to Bowling Green in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

“Bowling Green is a really, really good team,” said Binghamton head coach Allie Yaeger. “They’re a very physical team. There’s a reason why they won the MAC, which is also a really good conference.”

Binghamton (19-10, 8-2 AE) and Bowling Green (22-9, 16-2 MAC) were evenly matched to begin the first set, tied at six early on. A 3-0 run from the Falcons gave them the lead, which they held for the rest of the set. While the Bearcats stayed within striking distance, they could not grab the momentum they needed, falling 25-18 in set one.

“We got aced a lot,” Yaeger said. “We just couldn’t get out of certain rotations, because we just really struggled passing the ball.”

Bowling Green opened set two with a 10-0 run. The Bearcats slowly crawled back, chipping away at the deficit as two kills from fifth-year outside hitter Tsvetelina Ilieva and graduate student middle blocker Johanna Remy cut it to 18-15. The closest BU got was within two at 22-20 and 23-21, courtesy of kills from freshman right side hitter Viktoria Dimitrova. However, the Falcons were able to close out the set 25-21 and go up two sets to none.

“For the sets that we lost, we definitely didn’t do as well as we needed to from the service line,” Yaeger said. “We missed nine serves, which is unacceptable for us in a match.”

The Bearcats got off to a strong start in set three, holding an early 8-6 lead. Both teams were neck and neck until the very end. With eight ties and two lead changes, Binghamton grabbed the momentum late, going on a 3-0 run to make it a 24-19 game. A kill from Ilieva sealed the deal to give BU set three.

“We had a game plan,” Yaeger said. “We stuck to it, and it worked offensively for us. At times, when we won, we won the serve and pass game.”

In set four, after some back and forth, Bowling Green used a seven-point run to make it a 9-2 game. This was one of two major runs for the Falcons. Later in the set, the hosts went on another 7-0 run to make it a 24-14. Two points later, Bowling Green recorded a kill to hand the Bearcats a four-set defeat, eliminating them from the tournament and ending their season.

“I think it was really good that we played in it,” Yaeger said. “I’m proud of the girls. I never wanted that match to end. It was just really good volleyball. I knew as soon as that fourth set hit 25 for Bowling Green, there was going to be a number of our players that never wore the Binghamton jersey again. So, it was a very bittersweet moment for the program.”

While Binghamton’s season has come to an end, there were several Bearcats who earned individual accolades, highlighted by Ilieva’s third straight AE Player of the Year honor. She is the first Bearcat ever to win the award in three consecutive seasons. Junior setter Lottie Scully was named the AE Setter of the Year while being named to the all-conference first team. Sophomore middle blocker Misa Dlouha joined Scully on the first team while sophomore outside hitter Ella Schabort earned a spot on the all-conference second team. Dimitrova was the sole Bearcat to earn a place on the All-Rookie team.

“For the program, it’s kind of a distribution of all over the place and their ages and their experience, but they all train at a very high level,” Yaeger said. “I’m so proud of everybody for the work that they put in throughout the season to be able to achieve the things that we were able to achieve this year.”

With the loss of Ilieva, the most decorated player in program history who has put BU on the map, the Bearcats will head into the 2024-25 campaign looking to fill her shoes. While this may seem like a monumental task, Yaeger is confident in the team’s ability to come back stronger.

“[Ilieva] has changed everything when it comes to the words ‘Bearcat volleyball,’” Yaeger said. “She has helped me and my coaching staff completely change the culture, completely change the mindset, increase the level of play in our gym, make a name for this program on the map. People know who we are. People know [who] she is when they talk about Binghamton volleyball.”

Looking toward next season, Yaeger is excited for the next chapter of Binghamton volleyball. She said the team’s success will require others to step up and take on new roles as the team builds on the legacy that Ilieva has cemented for the program.

“It’s a new chapter for us,” Yaeger said. “I really do feel like this is a chapter that’s ending, but I’m excited for what’s to come. People are going to have to take on new leadership roles, and we’re going to have to distribute the ball a little more, and it’s going to really require people to step up. [Ilieva’s] been so great for us for so long, but all good things must come to an end.”