Senior pitcher Allison L’ Amoreaux earned two victories and punched out 23 batters on the mound over the weekend for BU at the Winthrop Eagle Classic.

BU finishes invitational 3-2, improves to 7-3 on the year.

Coming off a 4-1 record at the Frank Griffin Classic — it’s best start to a season since 2004 — the Binghamton softball team built on its success from last week at the Winthrop Eagle Classic in South Carolina as they finished the weekend with a 3-2 record. Binghamton was bolstered by strong performances from reigning America East (AE) pitcher of the week senior pitcher Allison L’Amoreaux along with several underclassmen.

“Offensively, we just need to get some momentum and execute better with runners in scoring position,” wrote Binghamton head coach Jess Bump. “We are continuing to see everyone’s number one pitchers because we are playing well.”

Binghamton’s (7-3) first match was against the University of South Carolina Upstate (4-4). L’Amoreaux followed her award-winning performance last weekend by dominating on the mound and the plate. After L’Amoreaux surrendered three runs in the first inning, she held the Spartans in check the rest of the game — pitching a 10-inning complete game, good for the longest outing of her career and a career-best 13 strikeouts. On the offensive side, L’Amoreaux drove in three RBIs, including the go-ahead RBI in extra-innings — propelling the Bearcats to a 4-3 victory.

“[L’Amoreaux] has had a great start to her senior year in all facets of the game,” Bump wrote. “She’s a true athlete and competitor, and she has become our spark.”

Binghamton finished up Friday against Winthrop University (7-3). Redshirt junior outfielder Brianna Santos opened the game quickly with a leadoff home run to right center field. However, the Bearcats’ offense was silenced, pushing across only one more hit the entire game. Sophomore pitcher Brianna Roberts picked up the offense’s slack, holding the Eagles scoreless through six innings. Binghamton’s one run scored was not enough, however, as Roberts gave up a run during the Eagles’ final opportunity at bat in the 7th inning and ultimately surrendered the walk-off run in the 8th inning for a 2-1 Binghamton loss.

“[Santos] pitched a great game against Winthrop, and after scoring first, the result was a little disappointing,” Bump wrote. “We aren’t necessarily worried about where we are offensively, just need to continue to work.”

Binghamton’s bats bounced back during their first Saturday game against Monmouth (3-7). Although the Hawks took a 3-0 lead in the second inning, Binghamton answered in the third with three runs of their own —courtesy of doubles from Santos and Roberts. In the fourth inning, freshman utility player Maddy Dodig homered to center field to make it 4-3. Following a Monmouth run in the top of the fifth inning, freshman infielder Elisa Allen broke the tie with a three-run homer to center field shifting momentum in the Bearcat’s favor with a 7-4 lead. On the mound, pitching duties passed from freshman pitcher/utility player Delaney Glover to sophomore pitcher Olivia Kennedy and then to Roberts as they allowed a combined three earned runs. The game ended 8-5 in favor of BU.

“[Allen’s] home run was obviously the at-bat that shifted the momentum,” Bump wrote. “Her presence as a freshman has been great, and she provides us power in the middle of our lineup that is key.”

In Binghamton’s second Saturday matchup, they played Appalachian State University (3-4). Both teams had an eventful third inning — L’Amoreaux drove in the Bearcats’ only run of the game with a double, meanwhile, the Mountaineers drove home three baserunners. Appalachian State tacked on two more runs in later innings. BU errors were costly again as Roberts allowed just three earned runs on the mound, but two unearned runs also came across. Binghamton’s inability to convert with runners on base — five runners were left stranded — was a major factor in the teams’ 5-1 loss.

“Right now, our defense is the area that needs the most improvement,” Bump wrote. “We will be working on that during our off week to sharpen up.”

BU’s sole victory on Sunday came against LeMoyne (0-5) — who played its first games as a Division I team this weekend. The Bearcats’ bats bounced back once again, as the team finished the invitational with an 11-2 win. Allen hit her second home run of the weekend, freshman pitcher/utility player Sami Levine hit a pinch-hit home run and Dodig went 3-3 at the plate.

“Our freshmen really stepped up on Sunday,” Bump wrote. “They bring a lot of competitiveness and grit to our lineup and are really settling in.”

Binghamton will resume play on Friday, March 1, at the Spring in the Springs Invitational with the team’s first game being against Mercer University. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Brinkley Softball Stadium in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.