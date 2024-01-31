Bearcats selected to finish second in AE preseason coaches' poll.

After being selected second in the America East (AE) in the AE preseason coach’s poll, the Binghamton softball team is looking to build off its impressive 2023 season.

Going 29-18 throughout the year and 13-7 in AE conference play, the Bearcats traveled to Maryland to compete in the AE tournament. No. 2 Binghamton entered the tournament with a first-round bye, slated to face No. 3 Albany. The game was scoreless four innings in until the Great Danes finally got on the board. The Bearcats were unable to respond, losing the matchup 6-0.

Facing elimination, BU went up against No. 6 Maine, the next day. The game went back and forth until the sixth inning when the Black Bears scored three runs to take a 6-3 lead. Despite tacking on a run in the bottom of the inning, Binghamton came up short as its season ended with a 6-4 loss to Maine.

Although the season did not end the way they had hoped, the Bearcats captured several awards and honors. This includes five returning Bearcats that were all-conference selections. Returning is sophomore pitcher Brianna Roberts, who was named Rookie of the Year and to the Second Team All-Conference.

Returning to the team are first team all-conference selections in redshirt junior utility Lindsey Walter and redshirt junior outfielder Brianna Santos. Earning second team all-conference picks and returning to the roster are sophomore infielder Akira Kopec, senior pitcher Allison L’Amoreaux and junior outfielder Laney Harbaugh. Lastly, sophomore pitcher Brianna Roberts, who won AE rookie of the year in 2023, will be at the forefront of the BU pitching staff once again.

BU will start its season on the road against Boston University at the Frank Griffin Classic on Friday, Feb. 9. First pitch is set for 9:30 a.m. at Patricia Wilson Field in Deland, Florida.