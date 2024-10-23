Whether you are a first-timer or a returning voter, here are some resources to know this November, including polling locations, candidate information and important voting deadlines.

Election Day is quickly approaching. With just under two weeks to go, the Nov. 5 general election will determine the outcomes of a critical presidential race, the contentious battle for New York’s 19th Congressional District and other competitive local races. All voters are encouraged to stay up-to-date on their registration status, different voting options, polling locations and what to expect on the ballot. Here are some resources that can help you register to vote, find candidate information, stay on top of important deadlines and secure your polling place.

Center for Civic Engagement

The Center for Civic Engagement provides students with resources and opportunities to promote community and political engagement. Through a collaboration with the Broome County Board of Elections and the Andrew Goodman Foundation’s Vote Everywhere Initiative, the center has developed a program to help students become informed voters and engaged in the community. To reach the center’s staff, students may visit the office in University Union 137, email cce@binghamton.edu or call 607-777-4287.

The Andrew Goodman Foundation

The Andrew Goodman Foundation is an organization dedicated to uplifting young people’s voices in politics. Collaborating with colleges and universities across the country, the foundation provides grants for higher-education institutions and student organizations to promote civic engagement. Their voting portal has links to important election deadlines, voting plans and a list of issues on the ballot.

Board of Elections

Operated by a bipartisan staff, the Broome County Board of Elections conducts all election operations in the county. Officials from the Board of Elections can answer questions at 607-778-2172 or in-person at 60 Hawley St. in Binghamton. The New York State Board of Elections, which oversees all election-related laws, has additional voter information on their website.

Voting Registration Information

College students who are 18 years old can choose to register with their home address, their on-campus address or their off-campus address. To register online, visit the New York voter registration portal. To register in person, you can do so at your county board of elections, at any New York state agency-based voter registration center or at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Students who previously registered while living on campus but now live at an off-campus residence should update their registration using their current address. For those who register with their home — outside of Broome County — but know in advance that they cannot make it home to vote in person, requesting an absentee ballot will be necessary.

Deadlines to Know

Those uncertain about their voter registration status can find out here. Saturday, Oct. 26 is the last day to register to vote.

Once you are registered, there are several options for casting a vote. Any registered voter in New York state can vote early by submitting an early mail ballot. These ballot requests must be received online or by mail at your local board of elections by Oct. 26, or by Nov. 4 if applying in person. Those who plan to vote via absentee ballot must also submit an absentee ballot request through the mail by Oct. 26 or apply in person by Nov. 4.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day. For those not voting in person at a designated polling site on Election Day, opting instead to submit an absentee or early mail ballot, Nov. 5 is the last day to postmark ballots.

Polling Locations to Know

Those registered with their on-campus address can vote in the University Union’s Mandela Room on Election Day. Students who live off campus can vote at designated polling site near their residence.

Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 26 and ends Sunday, Nov. 3. The Center for Civic Engagement will offer free shuttles to Broome County early voting sites on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 2 — in collaboration with the Lambda Zeta Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. — from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The shuttle will pick up and return early voters at the Union bus stop approximately every 30 minutes, with a final return to the Union by 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 26. However, general early voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday throughout that week.

Candidate Information

Just as important as key dates and locations for voting is information on the candidates who will appear on the ballot. Details about candidates running at the federal, state, local and judicial levels can be found after entering your address here. This website offers information about what is expected of the candidates elected to each of these positions and key details about each candidate’s background and stances on various issues. Doing some research before submitting your ballot can help you to be an informed voter.

More information about candidates running on the federal, state, county or local level can be found on the Center for Civic Engagement’s website.