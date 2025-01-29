After third-place finish in America East tournament, Binghamton enters season picked second in America East preseason poll.

After a heartbreaking end to its 2024 campaign, the Binghamton softball team will look to remain one of the America East’s top teams in 2025 as it attempts to bring a championship back to Vestal.

The Bearcats built up plenty of momentum heading into last year’s AE tournament, going 32-18 overall and 14-6 in conference play to secure a share of the regular season title. Slotted second in the bracket and with a first-round bye, Binghamton was immediately tested by sixth-seeded Maine. Still the Bearcats rose off the back of a three-run fourth frame and seven frames of two-run ball from junior pitcher Brianna Roberts to escape with a 3-2 victory.

After falling short in the winner’s bracket semifinals against top seeded Albany, Binghamton squared off against fifth-seeded UMass Lowell with its season and a shot at an AE title game appearance on the line. Both squads engaged in a pitcher’s duel, going into the 9th at a 1-1 deadlock before a game clinching run was scored by the River Hawks that Binghamton failed to answer. With the 2-1 defeat, Binghamton’s season came to a close.

In her fourth full year at the helm of Bearcat softball, Binghamton head coach Jess Bump looks to continue one of the best stretches of play for the program in its history. While it may be difficult to replace the production of the graduated AE player of the year Allison L’Amoreaux, Bump still leads a roster that has been voted second with two first-place votes in the AE Preseason Coaches Poll.

Many of these preseason expectations are tied to Binghamton rostering a tied-for-league-best five preseason all conference team selections. Headlining the bats for BU is two-time all-conference team member, graduate student outfielder Brianna Santos who led the AE in doubles last year with 17 while leading the squad with 51 hits. Last year’s AE ERA leader at 2.17 across 96 innings of ball, Roberts will look to take up the mantle of Binghamton’s workhorse ace left by L’Amoreaux. Also earning preseason all conference honors were graduate student utility Lindsey Walter, sophomore infielder Elisa Allen and junior catcher Emma Lawson.

Binghamton will head for warmer weather to open its campaign, with an appearance at the Stetson Tournament set for the second weekend of February. BU opens the tournament against the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on Friday, Feb. 7 with first pitch set for noon at the Patricia Wilson Field in Deland, Florida.