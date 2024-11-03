Senior forward Adrianna Smith, graduate student guard Kayla Cooper, redshirt junior Jadyn Weltz, graduate student forward Anna Olson and sophomore guard Mia Mancini were named to Pipe Dream Sports’ America East Women’s basketball preseason all-conference team.

Adrianna Smith, Maine — Sr., Forward

Adrianna Smith was arguably the best player in the America East last season. During her 2023-24 campaign, she started all 34 games for the Black Bears, averaging 16.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, earning her a spot on the AE conference first team. Smith also set a school record with 22 double-doubles and six games with over 14 rebounds. A two-time all-conference selection, she was also named AE Player of the Year as a sophomore. While it is no surprise that Smith has made this list, unfortunately, she suffered a left ACL tear and will miss the entirety of the 2024-25 season.

Kayla Cooper, UAlbany — Gr., Forward

Kayla Cooper has been named to the AE all-conference first team two times already in her career, recognized as one of the top athletes in the conference. This past season, she earned her second selection by averaging 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Over her career, Cooper has provided consistency for the Great Danes, continuing to prove why she is a force to be reckoned with. Her physicality, skilled ball-handling and consistent shooter will continue to make her a threat for AE offenses in her final season on Albany’s squad.

Jadyn Weltz, Binghamton — Redshirt Jr., Guard

Jadyn Weltz was the second-leading scorer for Binghamton, averaging 10.7 points per game. She also dished out an average of 4.5 assists and tallied 1.6 steals per game. Her well-rounded performance on both ends of the floor and ability to do it all for BU last year ultimately earned her a spot on the 2023-24 AE all-conference second team and the AE all-defensive team. As a veteran on a relatively young Binghamton squad, Weltz will look to spearhead the Bearcat’s offense as she is ultimately poised for a big season ahead of her.

Anna Olson, Vermont — Gr., Forward

Anna Olson has been a staple in Vermont’s lineup for the past several years, which is why there is no surprise that she has cracked this list for the fourth consecutive year. Throughout her career, she has earned first-team and second-team all-conference nods and was also the AE Rookie of the Year in 2020-21. She averaged 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists a game while leading the AE, shooting 55.9 percent from the field. Heading into her final season at Vermont, Olson will look to maintain her offensive consistency which will contribute greatly to her success in Catamount country this season.

Mia Mancini, Bryant — So., Guard

Mia Mancini is coming off a 2023-24 season where she took the conference by storm, winning AE Rookie of the Week and earning a spot on the AE all-conference third team. She averaged 13.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists while leading the conference with 74 three-pointers made. Proving herself as one of the best overall shooters in the conference in her first year, Mancini’s production will be crucial for Bryant’s success. As the youngest athlete on this list, Mancini will be one to watch as she looks to improve upon her strong sophomore campaign.