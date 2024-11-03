Senior guard Marcus Banks Jr., senior guard Shamir Bogues, fifth-year forward Max Brooks, senior guard TJ Long and fifth-year guard Evan Timberlake were selected to Pipe Dream Sports’ America East Men’s basketball preseason all-conference team.

Marcus Banks Jr, UMBC. — Sr., Guard

Joining UMBC after stints at Western Carolina and Odessa College, senior guard Marcus Banks Jr. quickly forced his way into UMBC’s starting lineup and the scouting reports of every America East coaching staff as one of the most lethal perimeter shooters in the conference. Banks put up a stat line of 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game en route to all-conference third-team honors, along with a conference-leading 85 three-pointers. The Retrievers will be counting on a big year from Banks to reach the next level of AE play.

Shamir Bogues, Vermont — Sr., Guard

In a loaded Vermont transfer class, senior guard Shamir Bogues stood above his peers with a 2023-24 campaign that netted him AE Newcomer of the Year honors. Bogues’ do-it-all style of play was critical to the Catamounts’ title run as the guard averaged 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game, securing himself all-conference first-team and all-defensive team honors. Bogues saved his best play for the AE playoffs as his stat line of 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals led Vermont past UMass Lowell in the AE championship while netting Most Outstanding Player of #AEPlayoffs honors. In year two, Bogues will be a key weapon in Vermont head coach John Becker’s arsenal.

Max Brooks, UMass Lowell — Fifth-Year, Foward

Since UMass Lowell’s rise to the upper echelon of AE contention, no player represents the River Hawks’ tough style of play quite like fifth-year guard Max Brooks. An all-defensive-team member for every season he has been a starter at the program, Brooks clocked in 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting at a conference-leading 62.1 percent from the field. Despite the all-conference first-team campaign he put together to get the River Hawks to the AE championship game, his squad lost in the title match to Vermont 66-61. Entering his final collegiate season, be on the lookout for Brooks to go on a revenge tour as he looks to end his time as a River Hawk on a high note.

TJ Long, Vermont— Sr., Guard

After two years as Fairfield’s sharpshooter in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, senior guard TJ Long took his talents to Vermont last season and made his presence known in the AE. No one was more efficient from the perimeter than Long, leading the conference with a 36.3 three-point percentage while averaging 12 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Catamounts. Long was vital for Vermont down the stretch — it was his last-minute three-pointer that helped push Vermont past Albany in the AE quarterfinals. He also added 14 points in 24 minutes to help lead Vermont over UMass Lowell in the AE championship game. Fully settled into the program, Long will continue to be a problem for opposing teams on the perimeter all year long.

Earl Timberlake, Bryant — Sr., Guard

For much of the summer, no one was certain if Bryant’s star guard would return to the program, but after months in the transfer portal, senior guard Earl Timberlake decided home was where the heart is. The Bulldogs are certainly grateful for Timberlake’s decision to finish his collegiate career in Rhode Island, as he led Bryant with 14.6 points, nine rebounds and 3.9 assists per game en route to all-conference first-team honors. It was Timberlake’s defense that helped lead Bryant past FAU in one of the biggest upsets in AE history, as he clocked 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in the outing. If Bryant wants to make it past the AE semifinals this season, it will again be Timberlake that the team must rely on to lead the way, and he shows no signs of slowing down.