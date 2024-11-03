Senior forward Nehemiah Benson averaged 10.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game across 20 starts in his first year at Binghamton.

Benson looks to continue offensive success in second year at Binghamton.

With a new season on the horizon for America East basketball, Binghamton senior forward Nehemiah Benson is poised to make a significant impact in his second year at BU. After transferring from Rider University in 2022, Benson saw a jump in his success on the court in his first year at BU, setting career highs in points, rebounds and assists.

“The key is playing the right way, letting my shots come organically and not forcing anything,” Benson said. “Staying creative on the court is important, and I focus on being efficient. When opportunities arise, I make sure to take them, but I never overdo it.”

Benson thrives under pressure, approaching the game with a calm mindset. This mental resilience will be crucial for the Bearcats as they aim to bounce back from a challenging 2023-24 campaign that saw them fall short in the AE quarterfinals.

“I overcome pressure by telling myself to slow things down and stay present,” Benson said. “I put God first and let him take over. When things get tough, I take a deep breath and handle the situation calmly.”

Benson’s impact was evident during key moments, with standout performances at Bryant and UMass Lowell, where he had 21- and 20-point outputs, respectively. As the Bearcats look to reach the conference championship, Benson emphasizes the importance of accountability and teamwork.

“We all understand the job can get done,” Benson said. “Our goal is to reach the conference championship, and we hold each other to a higher standard now. It’s vital not to get too high or too low but to maintain a mindset of constant improvement.”

A key aspect of Benson’s game is rebounding. After averaging less than two rebounds per game in his final season at Rider, he nearly tripled that number, improving to 4.3 rebounds per game at Binghamton, while also leading the squad in offensive rebounds with 56 on the season.

“Rebounding is crucial for me, both offensively and defensively,” said Benson. “Crashing the boards gives my team more possessions, creates second-chance points and limits the opposing team’s opportunities. Being a strong defensive rebounder helps us avoid negative situations, and it’s something I emphasize to help us win.”

Shooting is another strength for Benson. In his first year at BU, Benson attempted 224 field goals, a significant increase from his time at Rider, during which he attempted 169 field goals over three years. Along with his increased usage was a significant growth in efficiency, as he achieved a 61.4 percent field-goal percentage this past season This represented an improvement from his time at Rider, where he shot less than 50 percent from the field.

Off the court, you can find Benson enjoying long walks and hikes. He is also diving into digital art and graphic design and has a passion for streetwear, with aspirations to create his own clothing brand in the future. He strives to model his game after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s starting point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“[Shai’s] composure and calmness in his game, along with his ability to score at all three levels and make the right reads really resonates with me,” Benson said. “He just lets the game flow.”

As the season unfolds all eyes will be on Benson as he will once again be a staple in BU’s lineup during the 2024-25 season.

“I hope everyone is as excited for the season as I am,” Benson said. “I want the Events Center to be packed, and for us to perform at our best, game in and game out. We’re here to get the job done and put on a show for our fans. The narrative for this season is to defy the odds and work through pressure.”