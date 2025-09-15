Bearcats outshot 11-9 in second shutout loss of season.

The Binghamton men’s soccer team continued its 2025 campaign Saturday evening with a 1-0 loss to visiting Iona. The Bearcats created several significant goal-scoring opportunities but failed to find the net, suffering their third shutout of the season.

“Gutted, just disappointed that we don’t get at least a point in the game,” said Binghamton head coach Paul Marco. “We did well enough tonight to at least get a point. A very good goal, but two defensive errors leading into the goal, so that’s disappointing.”

Both Binghamton (3-4-0) and Iona (2-1-2) struggled to create offensive opportunities to open the match, with both squads failing to register a shot in the first 17 minutes of play. The Bearcats registered first on the stat sheet when sophomore forward D.T. Megliola found a breakaway opportunity, nearly resulting in a one-on-one with the opposing keeper. However, the Gael’s backline crashed in, forcing a saved shot.

The foes continued to search for each other’s nets, but no additional shots were registered by the 31st minute.

“Pretty pleased with how we played, I thought we started the game terrific and then as the game went on, we got a little tired,” Marco said. “I felt like, maybe with 12 minutes left in the first half, they started to get a hold of the game.”

Following a corner kick awarded in the 32nd minute, Iona attempted its first shot of the game. Just three minutes later, on a counterattack, a blast from the Gaels narrowly missed the corner of Binghamton’s net.

Binghamton had a near-score of its own in the 40th, when a crossing corner kick found senior midfielder Calvin Moe, who headed the ball inches over the net. Neither squad registered a shot attempt for the remainder of play as the Bearcats entered halftime looking to break the deadlock.

“I thought we were decent when we lost the ball,” Marco said. “In the first half, I thought there were just a couple of individual players who could have been in better starting positions, but I felt like overall, we were pretty good in transition to press the ball.”

Coming out of the half with an aggressive press, Binghamton gained possession and forced a free kick on the outskirts of Iona’s box, after which junior forward Anthony Randazzo attempted a bicycle kick that flew over the opposing net. In the 63rd minute, following a scramble in Iona’s box, the Bearcats nearly scored once more off an attempt from junior midfielder Alex Balkey, but his shot was saved.

In the 72nd minute, Binghamton lost possession in its own backfield, allowing Iona to get on the scoreboard.

“We don’t collect on our end,” Marco said. “I mean, there are a lot of balls that we should have put in that goal, both in the first half and the second half. So, just disappointed with the outcome.”

Iona continued to control play following its score, but momentum began to shift in the Bearcats’ favor in the 76th minute. Junior forward Kevaughn Harris began an offensive onslaught with a shot on goal, and soon after, Moe saw his second shot of the night saved by the Gael’s keeper.

Binghamton continued to search for twine with a final shot from graduate student midfielder Simon Knuewe in the 87th minute, but the Bearcats failed to score as they fell 1-0 to Iona.

“I don’t think our strikers were sharp today,” Marco said. “We’ll go back and see how we prepared them a little bit. I don’t think they had the mentality and hunger to go get goals. I thought they could have been a little smarter with their movements.”

Binghamton will continue its 2025 season against Central Connecticut State on Saturday, Sept. 20. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at the Central Connecticut Soccer Field in New Britain, Connecticut.