The Binghamton men’s soccer team opened its 2025 campaign with a pair of losses, losing 1-0 in its season opener against Boston College on Thursday night before falling to George Washington 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Binghamton (0-2-0) began its season with a trip to Boston College (1-0-0) on Thursday night. Sophomore goalkeeper Connor Cresswell quickly got to work, saving a close-range shot in the second minute. BU saw its first shot of the game come in the 19th minute, but the attempt went wide as the match remained scoreless.

The Eagles were first to strike, taking a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, as BU failed to register a shot attempt through the rest of the first half.

“There are a couple of guys that are giving guys way too much space on the field,” said Binghamton head coach Paul Marco. “Once we sort that out, I think the game will be tighter for us. It was better against Boston College than it was [against George Washington].”

Eager to even the score, the Bearcats continued to apply pressure to open the second half. Still, they struggled to create threatening offensive opportunities, attempting only two shots through the 84th minute.

BU nearly found twine in the 85th minute when sophomore forward D.T. Megliola blasted a volley from the center of the box, but a diving save kept the Bearcats off the scoreboard as they suffered their first defeat of the season.

“I thought that we grew into the game,” Marco said. “We finished the game on a better note than we did starting the game, so that was really good. We got better as the game went on.”

Looking to rebound from a close loss in its opener, Binghamton traveled to Washington, D.C. to take on George Washington (1-1-0) on Sunday. The Bearcats nearly found themselves trailing in the third minute when a Revolutionaries shot rattled off the left post, but GWU still scored its opening goal just six minutes later.

The Bearcats created a slew of offensive opportunities, attempting eight shots and six corners, but they were held scoreless as they entered the half facing a 1-0 deficit once more.

The Bearcats’ misfortune continued in the second half when a strike in the 59th minute gave GWU a commanding 2-0 lead. BU finally got on the scoreboard in the 75th minute when sophomore back Ryan Gillon tapped the ball toward junior midfielder Alex Balkey, who slid in, blasting a g into the back of the net. The Bearcats’ comeback was short-lived, however, as the revolutionaries responded with a score of their own in the 76th minute, cementing a 3-1 loss for BU.

“Today, we literally shot ourselves in the foot,” Marco said. “We were on top of the game pretty much the entire second half, and we give a ball to them twice, behind our back line, that they go in on the goalkeeper by themselves.”

Binghamton looks to secure its first win of the 2025 campaign in its home opener this Thursday, Aug. 28, against Mount St. Mary’s. Kickoff is set for 6:07 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.