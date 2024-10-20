Thomas' lone goal propels Binghamton to 1-0 victory.

Coming off its strongest win of the season at UNH, the Binghamton men’s soccer team improved to 2-2 in America East play with a 1-0 win over visiting UMass Lowell on Saturday night. The hosts grabbed a lead from a set-piece opportunity in the first half of play, and they held onto that lead for a second consecutive win in conference play, moving into a three-way tie for third place in the conference.

“What a terrific and exciting game,” said Binghamton head coach Paul Marco. “Both teams attacked very well and were good on set pieces.”

Binghamton (8-5-2, 2-2 AE) opened with aggression on offense in the first minute, securing a corner kick opportunity in the first play of the match. UMass Lowell (6-3-4, 1-2-1 AE), was quick to respond, going on a fast break run, which graduate student goalkeeper Dylan McDermott ran out to stop. The first shot of the game came in the fourth minute when sophomore midfielder Alex Balkey gained possession just outside the opposing box following a BU corner, but a River Hawk managed to get a leg on it, ending the drive. The River Hawks, eager to open the scoring, went on an offensive run, rattling off three unanswered shots at the BU goal, none of which were able to get past the gloves of McDermott.

“I thought it was one of those games where one moment would win the game,” Marco said. “It wasn’t going to be a lot of moments to get goals — it was going to be one little moment. Ours came on a set piece.”

In the 13th minute, following another corner kick opportunity, graduate student midfielder Tom Cohen got his first look on goal, which was yet again blocked by a River Hawk. Just two minutes later, BU had a chance to open the scoring when a defensive mishap from UMass Lowell nearly led to an own goal. In the 30th minute, a foul just outside the UMass Lowell box saw Cohen send a cross into the box, which was easily headed into the back of the net by redshirt sophomore back Cailen Thomas for his second goal in two games. The River Hawks managed two more shots throughout the remainder of first-half play but were unable to get on the scoreboard as the hosts went into the half with a 1-0 lead.

“What’s been instrumental to that success is just my teammates,” Thomas said. “They work so hard every single game … everyone works so hard, I just match their energy.”

UMass Lowell was first to create a threatening run in the second half, attempting a shot in the 50th minute that McDermott snagged for his fourth save of the night. After 10 minutes of traded possessions, BU was handed an opportunity to quell the attempted River Hawk comeback when their keeper missed an attempted clearance, and junior forward Lucas Constante gained possession in the final third facing an empty net. However, his deep shot went just wide of the net, and the match remained at 1-0.

“I think it’s just our desire to win,” McDermott said. “We want to score early and win by a lot … Now we have a goal and we are going to get to the playoffs.”

BU continued to apply offensive pressure, with senior back Carlo Cavalar and senior midfielder Billy Clark each rattling off their lone shot attempts of the night, but they were unable to grow the lead. The River Hawks, refusing to take their feet off the gas, continued to apply pressure on the Bearcats’ net. Still, strong performances from their stout back four and McDermott pushed BU to its second consecutive win and fourth shutout of the season despite being outshot 6-3 in the second half.

“I mean, when we go 0-2 to start the conference, it’s difficult,” Marco said. “To pull off last week’s win and tonight, [it’s] wonderful to now be 2-2, .500, back in it, fighting to be in the playoffs.”

BU will look to build its playoff resume on Sunday, Oct. 27 as it continues conference play at Bryant. Kick-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Beirne Stadium in Smithfield, Rhode Island.