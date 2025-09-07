Bearcats lose to Raiders 1-0, beat Dolphins 3-2.

Coming off a pair of consecutive wins at home, the Binghamton men’s soccer team continued its season with a two-game slate over the weekend, falling 1-0 to Colgate on Thursday night before rebounding with a 3-2 win at Le Moyne on Sunday afternoon.

Binghamton (3-3-0) opened its outing with a match against host Colgate (3-1-1) on Thursday. In a game where unsavory weather limited offensive production, redshirt junior midfielder Gaven Egan quickly appeared on the stat sheet, recording the first two shots on goal of the match by the 13th minute.

The Raiders responded with a pair of attempts of their own, both of which were handily recovered by graduate student goalkeeper Daniel Shannon. The match remained scoreless as the first period drew to a close.

The Bearcats controlled possession throughout the second half while restricting Colgate to zero shot attempts, but they also struggled to create offensive threats, registering just three shots by the 80th minute.

Binghamton’s luck soured in the 83rd minute when the Raiders were awarded a penalty. After missing the penalty kick, the team scored on a rebound, bringing the score to 0-1. Eager to even the score, BU rattled off five shots in the final six minutes, including an attempt that bounced off the top post, but they could not find the game tying score.

Hoping to get back in the win column, Binghamton traveled to take on host Le Moyne (1-4-0) on Sunday. Le Moyne was quick to open its scoring book, seizing the lead on the first goal of the game in the fifth minute.

Searching for its own first score, BU applied consistent pressure in the first half, attempting six shots. However, the Bearcats were blanked as they entered the second period down a goal.

In the 65th minute, sophomore forward D.T. Megliola found junior forward Kevaughn Harris in front of an open net, and he slotted the ball in to put the Bearcats on the board. Just two minutes later, junior forward Anthony Randazzo found twine on a penalty, giving BU its first lead of the match.

Less than a minute later, Randazzo aimed to put the Dolphins out of reach when he notched a brace, giving the Bearcats a 3-1 lead. Le Moyne managed one last score in the 83rd minute, but BU held on for its third victory of the season.

Binghamton will continue its nonconference slate, hosting Iona this Saturday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is set for 6:07 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.