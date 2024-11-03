Bearcats keep season alive, draw Great Danes 1-1.

The men’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against Albany on Friday night in its penultimate match of the regular season. After conceding an early set-piece goal, the Bearcats responded within the first half to force a deadlock. However, neither team was able to break through, despite the Bearcats finding themselves in a man-up position after an Albany red card in the 85th minute.

“I thought both teams were extremely competitive because there was a lot on the line tonight,” said Binghamton head coach Paul Marco. “We made saves and [Albany] made saves and there was plenty of end-to-end action.”

Albany (4-11-2, 1-4-1 AE) nearly opened play with a bang in the fourth minute when a long shot got past graduate student goalkeeper Dylan McDermott, but a last-moment diving slide from freshman back Ryan Gillon kept the ball out of Binghamton’s (8-6-3, 2-3-1 AE) net. Soon after, a deep throw-in from sophomore forward/midfielder Marcus Nahim found its way to redshirt sophomore back Cailen Thomas, who headed the ball into the inside post of Albany’s goal, just bouncing out. Albany continued to threaten the BU net, but a chase-down slide tackle from Gillon prevented Albany from taking the lead.

“I felt the guys that came into the game were very lively,” Marco said. “Overall that second group that came into the game was very good.”

In minute 25, the Great Danes found a one-on-one scenario they were searching for, but McDermott kept the match deadlocked. However, just one minute later, on a man-down corner kick opportunity, Albany found the back of the Binghamton net to take a 1-0 lead. After substituting four new players, including sophomore forward Anthony Randazzo, who had not seen the field since Sept. 26, the BU offense began to spark. In the 33rd minute, junior forward Lucas Constante peeled off a deep run on the right wing and sent in a pass to senior midfielder Billy Clark, who tipped the ball into the back of the Great Danes’ net. Neither squad was able to capitalize on their opportunities throughout the remainder of the period, entering the half deadlocked at 1-1.

“I’m pleased with the performance,” Marco said. “We still keep the season alive.”

After being outshot 7-5 in the first half of play, BU looked to gain the lead, as Nahim and Constante each rattled off shots on goal in the first five minutes of second-half play. The Great Danes saw their first meaningful chance of the second half in minute 57, but it was handily saved by McDermott, as BU responded yet again with its own 3-0 run of shots, none of which were able to breach the deadlock. The foes continued to trade shots, each desperate to find the potentially season-saving lead-taking shot, but the match remained scoreless throughout the second period of play.

“I thought we did a better job in the second half and we were a little unfortunate to not get a second goal,” Marco said. “We had a lot of chances for a second goal.”

In the 85th minute of play, the Great Danes were awarded a red card and BU found itself in a man-up position for the final five minutes of play. Just two minutes later, a long looping shot from senior back Carlo Cavalar went toward the back right of the net, but a last-second punch out from the Great Danes’ keeper kept the match knotted. Albany responded by rattling off three shots in the final three minutes of play, none of which found the back of the net. With seconds remaining on the clock, BU embarked on a run in the opponent’s half but lost possession as the clock ran out and both squads settled for a 1-1 draw.

“I would like to go to Vermont and get a very strong performance,” Marco said.

The Bearcats look to clinch their spot in the AE playoffs when they take on Vermont in their regular season finale on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Virtue Field in Burlington, Vermont.