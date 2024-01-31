Coming off a semi-final loss to No. 2 Bryant, Binghamton poised to have continued success in 2024.

With multiple core players returning to the program, the Binghamton men’s lacrosse team will try to recreate its offensive firepower as they look to make a deeper run in the America East (AE) in 2024.

BU rounded out their regular season campaign with a 9-5 record, going 5-2 during AE conference play. Their efforts helped punch their ticket to the AE playoffs as the third seed, where the squad faced off against second-seeded Bryant in their AE semifinal matchup. The Bearcats would be wrapped up in a slugfest with the Bulldogs, constantly matching Bryant’s offensive pace to keep things tight toward the end. Despite this, Binghamton would be unable to find the equalizing goal in the final stretch of the game and were eliminated in a 12-11 loss.

Leading the program in his eighth year at the helm is Binghamton head coach Kevin McKeown, taking the point of a squad projected to finish fourth in the AE preseason coaches’ poll. The team will feature a mix of returning core players alongside 11 newcomers to BU. Headlining the roster are returning AE first team all conference selections, junior attack Matthew Keegan, who led the conference in both goals and points per game last season, and junior goalie Connor Winters, who led the set the Binghamton program record with 194 saves last year.

The Bearcats will open up their campaign on the road against Jacksonville on Saturday, Feb. 10. Face-off is set for 12 p.m. at Tierney Field in Sparks Glencoe, Maryland.