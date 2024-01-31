Golf prepares with five tournaments until NEC championships in April.

The Binghamton golf team is coming off a subpar fall campaign — though there were a few notable bright spots that are important to note.

The fall saw some standout team and individual performances from sophomore Brandon Conner and fifth year Evan Sitts. Despite this, as a team, BU has struggled.

The Bearcats best placement in the fall being a second place finish at their home tournament at the Matthews Auto Collegiate Golf Invitational. Aside from its stellar performance at its home invitational, Binghamton did not secure a placing better than seventh in any of its other tournaments.

Sitts earned a career best fifth place finish on the individual leaderboard at the Lehigh Invitational with a score of 146/2 over par. In addition, Conner set a program record for the lowest score through three holes at BU’s home invitational with a score of 137/7 under par. He also finished tied for 12th at the Cornell Fall Invitational earlier in the fall.

With some momentum headed into the spring, the Bearcats will look to prepare as best as possible with five meets until the Northeast Conference (NEC) Championships in late April.

BU will kick off the spring season at the SHU Spring Break Invitational, which runs from Friday, March 8 to Saturday, March 9. Tee times are to be determined at the Jones Course at LPGA Invitational in Daytona Beach, Florida.