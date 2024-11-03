Sophomore forward Gavin Walsh will look to build upon his strong freshman campaign, during which he averaged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds, earning a spot on the America East all-rookie team.

With a new season of Bearcat basketball around the corner, sophomore forward Gavin Walsh feels the excitement. Off the back of a breakout freshman campaign, Walsh projects to be a crucial contributor for BU this year.

“I put a lot of work in this summer to try and just buy into my game and improve my skill set,” Walsh said. “I think the big thing that really helped me was getting my feet really wet as a freshman, making [AE all-rookie team] and just getting a ton of experience that sort of propelled me into knowing exactly what I was looking to do in my second season.”

Walsh’s path toward college ball was longer than most. While the Maryland native received Division I offers during his senior year at Loyola Blakefield, Walsh instead opted for a postgraduate season at IMG Academy on a full ride.

“[I had] the opportunity to go there for free, to just take an extra year of fine-tuning my body, getting into better shape, working on my skills,” Walsh said. “Even something that I didn’t know exactly when I went there was that when you play postgrad, you play with college rules and college minutes … I really do think that helped me in order to come in as a freshman and contribute right away.”

One constant during Walsh’s recruitment process was heavy interest from Binghamton. The BU coaching staff maintained consistent communication with him, which paid off when it came time for Walsh’s college decision.

“I really do feel like I learned a lot about how you have to go where you’re wanted and where you’re loved,” Walsh said. “The coaching staff from Binghamton always made me feel wanted and loved from day one.”

The adjustment to college ball affects every player differently, but Binghamton’s family-centric culture made Walsh’s transition seamless.

“Those guys, just as soon as I stepped into the gym with them in the locker room, just let me know I’m welcome,” Walsh said. “[They] let me know I had the green light to do the certain things that I do. Obviously, they had been here, they had known a lot more than me, but they really helped me just gel with them.”

This green light would pay off. While Walsh averaged a modest 5.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on the season, he would prove vital to the Bearcats’ America East playoff hunt. In a must-win game against Maine, Walsh added 17 points, nine rebounds and a steal to the box score to seal up the overtime win. At the end of his campaign, Walsh’s efforts were rewarded with an AE all-rookie team selection.

“A lot of work [was] put in to get to that point, and even to get to that point, there was a lot of motivation,” Walsh said. “Even after receiving an award like that, it just adds a ton of motivation to keep improving and keep being personally recognized for little things like that.”

Despite his 6-foot-8 frame, Walsh leans toward a play style that sees him as a presence on every level of the floor. Set to see an expanded role in Binghamton head coach Levell Sanders’ offense, the sophomore has worked to develop his playmaking as he takes on a more “point forward” role.

“When I’m in that driving lane to the rim and the finish is not open, and the defense collapses, I can kick the ball out or find my guys cutting back door,” Walsh said. “Or even do little things like set a screen, roll, pop and then kick the ball to another guy if I don’t have the opportunity to score.”

No matter where he finds himself on the court, Walsh is looking to count on the support of his fellow Bearcats every step of the way.

“As long as they’re coming and supporting us, we know we’re going to give them our best effort,” Walsh said. “We know we’ve been [in] the gym since the summer and we’re ready. We’re ready for them to see what we’ve been working on.”