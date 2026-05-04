A former Division I athlete discussed mental health limitations ultimately leading to their transfer, raising concerns about if campus resources best meet student-athletes' needs.

Pipe Dream spoke to a former Binghamton University Division I student-athlete who shared their experience struggling with mental health and accessibility of resources on campus.

The athlete, who requested anonymity and whose identity Pipe Dream independently verified, played on a University team for one year before transferring to another institution. They played their sport for almost 15 years, working toward competing at a Division I school, but ultimately left the University’s program.

“Athletics shaped a lot of my identity, structure, and goals growing up, so entering a college program carried a lot of meaning for me,” they wrote. “That being said, because of that level of dedication, there is also an expectation that the institution and athletic department will demonstrate an equal commitment to the wellbeing of their athletes. Student-athletes give an enormous amount to their programs, and that relationship should be reciprocal. From my perspective, the level of support for athlete wellbeing that I experienced did not reflect the same level of dedication that athletes are expected to give to their programs. That disconnect is part of why I believe conversations about improving mental health support systems for student-athletes are so important.”

While attending the University, they struggled to receive support for their mental health challenges, both due to their busy schedule as a student-athlete and “a lack of visible, specialized, and consistently effective support.” They said that they found available mental health resources were insufficient in addressing their needs as a student-athlete.

The Athletics Department currently employs one senior counselor for student-athletes, Megan Gossfeld-Schmid, who was brought on this academic year.

In a statement to Pipe Dream, a University representative emphasized BU’s priority on student-athlete mental health and well-being, alongside the increase in resources dedicated to addressing the issue.

They also outlined University initiatives for student-athletes, including a dedicated athletics specialist from the University Counseling Center who specializes in student-athlete mental health, an annual mental health screening at the beginning of each fall semester, guided mental health workshops and a support group for student-athletes with significant injuries.

According to a 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association survey, one-third of student-athlete respondents report yes when asked if they knew where to go for mental health support on their campus. Half of the respondents reported that they felt mental health was a priority for their athletics department. For students considering transferring, 61 percent of female athletes and 40 percent of male athletes said their mental health was a factor in their decision.

The athlete recounted one event where, during a mental health crisis, they were told to seek off-campus support because they required “more care” than the University or the Athletic Department’s mental health services could provide.

“That experience made me realize that many athletic departments simply aren’t equipped to handle every level of mental-health needs,” they wrote. “And to be honest, that should be the bare minimum. Protect the wellbeing of your athletes. There should be independent mental-health systems that coexist with universities so athletes can be referred to specialized care without feeling like their support is tied to the same institution that controls their athletic careers.”

The athlete also discussed the changes that they would like to see within the University’s approach to mental health within the Athletic Department. They underscored a desire to see more separation between the Department and the services it provides.

“When athletes feel that the same structure responsible for evaluating their performance, determining playing time, or controlling their position within the program is also tied to their access to support, it can make asking for help feel much more difficult,” they wrote. “Independent resources do not need to replace university services, but they should coexist alongside them. This can make it easier for athletes to speak openly about their struggles without worrying about how that information might affect their standing within their team or program. Ultimately, the goal is not to remove universities from the process, but to strengthen the system by ensuring that student-athletes have clearly defined paths for support that prioritize their wellbeing first.”