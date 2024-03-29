BU to undergo leadership change.

On Friday, Binghamton Athletics announced that it has “agreed to part ways” with Bethann Shapiro Ord, the head coach of Binghamton’s women’s basketball team, after six seasons.



In six years at the helm, Shapiro Ord amassed a 75-92 record and led the Bearcats to two America East (AE) semifinal appearances, including this past season’s fall to Maine and the 2019-2020 season when Shapiro Ord guided BU to a historic 22-9 season that ended with a loss to Stony Brook.



In a post on Instagram, Shapiro Ord expressed how grateful she was to be able to coach at Binghamton and that she appreciated all of the support that she received from BU during the past six years.

“I loved my time at Binghamton,” Shapiro Ord wrote. “I want to thank all my players, my incredible staff, the entire Binghamton community and President Harvey Stenger for all his support during my time at Binghamton. I am looking forward to my next chapter and the new challenges ahead.”

In the press release on BU Bearcats, Binghamton Athletic Director Eugene Marshall, Jr. also added a statement.



“We want to thank Coach Ord for her service to the University and our women’s basketball program,” Marshall Jr. said.



Binghamton Athletics also stated that a national search for Shapiro Ord’s replacement will start immediately.