With high expectations once again, 32nd year head coach Tim Sinicki leads Bearcats into 2024 campaign.

After being selected to finish first in the America East (AE) preseason poll for the second consecutive year with 35 points, including five first place votes, the Binghamton baseball team looks to meet lofty expectations for the 2024 season under 32nd year head coach Tim Sinicki.

In 2023, Binghamton finished 12-12 in AE play, with a 29-23 record on the year. As the No. 3 seed heading into the AE tournament, BU defeated NJIT in its first matchup in an elimination game. Then, the following day, with double elimination in play, BU narrowly fell to No. 2 UMBC before rebounding to top both No. 5 UMass Lowell and UMBC to advance to the AE finals. However, the Bearcats were defeated by No.1 Maine in the AE championship, ending its season in disappointing fashion, as they were unable to repeat as AE champions.

Despite the loss of key pieces such as first baseman Kevin Gsell, outfielder Cavan Tully, starting pitcher Thomas Babalis and relief pitcher Jack Collins, the Bearcats are still in solid shape to have success this season. Binghamton will return first team all-conference starters in senior outfielder Tommy Reifler and senior pitcher Gabe Driscoll while also retaining the majority of starters from a year ago. With a solid all-around team once again, the Bearcats are poised to make a deep run in the AE once again.

Binghamton will kick off its season on Friday, Feb. 16 with a three game series against Houston. The first pitch of the first game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Don Sanders Field at Darryl & Lori Schroeder Park in Houston, Texas.