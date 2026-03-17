Sophomore outfielder Matt Bolton led the Bearcats with four RBIs on two hits in Binghamton’s 15-9 win over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday afternoon.

Binghamton claims victory in home opener after early 8-1 lead.

Coming off its first series win of the season, Binghamton baseball played its first home game against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, coming away with a 15-9 victory. The Bearcats put up 16 hits against the Connies and scored four or more runs in three different innings.

“We took advantage of some situations, we had some good at-bats,” said Binghamton head coach Tim Sinicki. “Took advantage of some situations that they gave us. Some walks and hit batters, an error here or there, but that’s what you got to do. If a team gives you those opportunities, you got to make the most of them.”

A slow first inning saw neither team score and after striking out one and walking another in the second, the Bearcats (6-10) put together a double play to get out of the top of the inning. Back-to-back hits from Binghamton’s first two batters allowed sophomore outfielder Grant Hunter to smash a three-run homer out of the park to put his team up 3-0.

Binghamton continued the momentum in the inning, as a single from freshman infielder Caden Albright drove in one more run to make it a 4-0 ballgame. Another double play allowed the Bearcats to safely exit the top of the third, though they left two runners of their own stranded in the bottom of the inning.

“We got a good start by [senior pitcher] Dan McAliney,” Sinicki said. “Then [freshman RHP] Soren Gregor came in for his first appearance of the year and pitched a clean inning too. And so the guys all did a good job.”

After a pair of hits, the Bonnies (4-14) put up their first run of the game in the fourth, but the Bearcats managed to get out of the inning without giving up any more scores. A single from sophomore outfielder Matt Bolton added on another run for Binghamton, while a fielding error followed by a hit from senior infielder Zack Kent put them up 8-1.

A solo home run shot gave Bonaventure one more run in the fifth, while Binghamton was held scoreless in the bottom of the inning. The Bonnies continued to fight their way back into the game in the sixth, driving in five more runs to bring the game within one at 8-7, four of which were scored with two outs.

“When [redshirt sophomore RHP Aiden Milburn] came in and pitched the eighth and ninth, he made it look pretty easy,” Sinicki said. “He had five strikeouts, so he’s been on a really good run on the mound. He’s been very confident and very effective for us and so I was really happy with the way he came in and closed the door for us.”

Junior catcher Zach Anderson answered St. Bonaventure in the bottom of the sixth with a homer, which was soon followed up by four more runs from the Bearcats to put them up 13-7. The Bonnies did not slow down, driving in an additional two runs in the seventh to keep the Bearcats on their toes.

The Bearcats continued to tack on to their lead in the seventh with one more run, making it 14-9. Following a quick one-two-three top of the eighth, Anderson drove in yet another run to extend the Bearcats’ lead to 15-9 and a scoreless ninth inning left that as the final score.

“It’s a rematch of last year’s championship,” Sinicki said of Binghamton’s upcoming series against Bryant. “And so we’re looking forward to butting heads and seeing where both teams stack up early in the season.”

The Bearcats are set to take on Bryant this weekend as conference play begins. First pitch is scheduled for noon on Friday, March 13 at Conaty Park in Smithfield, Rhode Island.