Despite an early exit in the 2024 playoffs, Binghamton enters season picked second in America East preseason poll.

After a disappointing 2024 season in which the Binghamton baseball team suffered a first-round exit in the America East tournament for the first time in program history against NJIT, the squad looks to bounce back in 2025. Being picked to finish second in the AE Preseason Coach’s Poll, the Bearcats look to stay healthier this season and make a deeper postseason run.

Binghamton finished the 2024 season 21-29 overall and just 10-14 in conference play. The season was derailed by a multitude of injuries, which began in the first series of the season when star infielder Nick Roselli suffered a broken hamate bone, sidelining him for several weeks. While he returned in time for the AE playoffs, starting senior outfielders Tommy Reifler and Logan Haskell, the one and two spot in the lineup, were unable to play in BU’s sole playoff game.

Going into the 2025 season, notable returners include four seniors — Haskell, infielder Devan Bade and catchers Zach Rogacki and Evin Sullivan. Four Bearcats were selected to the preseason all-conference team, including Rogacki, Bade and Sullivan, along with sophomore relief pitcher Jackson Mitchell, an AE all-rookie selection last season. With a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and a big sweeper, Mitchell will be one to watch this season.

Rogacki also faced his fair share of the injury bug, playing in just 24 games, but when he was healthy, he was impactful, hitting .310 with 26 hits. Bade, who has improved his numbers every year at BU, will be another one to watch. As a solidified piece in the lineup, Bade hit a team-high .326 last year with 59 hits and six home runs. Lastly, Sullivan will also look to build on his strong 2024 campaign where he hit .316 and led the team with 12 doubles.

Prominent transfers that have joined the squad in 2025 include graduate student infielder Freddy Forgione from SUNY Maritime. In 2024, Forgione was a Division III First Team all-American and Skyline Conference Player of the Year, hitting .385 with 21 home runs, 15 doubles and 62 RBIs. He will bring some much-needed pop to the Bearcats lineup, especially with the loss of Roselli. [HYPERLINK https://www.bupipedream.com/sports/nick-roselli-drafted-to-mets/154370/]

With a relatively young team going into the 2025 season, it will take time for the Bearcats to get settled and get players to where they fit best. The Bearcats will rely on underclassmen, such as sophomore infielder Todd Abraham and Mitchell, who saw a big role last year. However, the biggest key is staying healthy and building chemistry, as the team searches for a bit of a new identity.

Binghamton will begin its season on Friday, Feb. 14 with a series against Texas State University. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Jim Wacker Field in San Marcos, Texas.