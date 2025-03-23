Binghamton Athletic Director Eugene Marshall Jr. was named one of 28 winners of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Athletic Director of the Year Award last Monday.

Eugene Marshall Jr., the University’s athletic director, was chosen as a 2024-25 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Athletics Director of the Year, announced by the organization last Monday. The award honors athletics directors at all levels within collegiate athletics who have demonstrated “commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.”

Joining BU Athletics from Hampton University just over two years ago, Marshall’s impact at BU was immediate, both on and off the field. During the initial search, his candidacy was supported by University President Harvey Stenger, America East Commissioner Brad Walker and Senior Associate Athletic Director John Hartrick.

“This is a time of great change in NCAA Division I athletics and Gene also serves as a most trusted advisor to all campus leaders as a member of the University’s Senior Officers Group,” Stenger wrote. “His expertise and diplomatic approach help us understand the shifting landscape in college athletics and how it relates to all corners of the University.”

“In his short time here, Gene has pushed Binghamton’s Athletic Department to do more, to be better and strive for excellence in all aspects of what it does,” he added.

After taking over as director in November 2022, Binghamton athletics has soared to new heights under Marshall’s leadership. The program has won the Commissioner’s Cup, which is awarded to the AE’s top athletics program, for the past two years. During his tenure, Binghamton has seen four conference championship teams — men’s tennis, women’s lacrosse, men’s swimming and diving, and women’s cross country — and three regular season champions — volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s tennis.

“Gene’s drive for success and the passion he displays for his student-athletes, coaches and staff make him an ideal candidate for this prestigious award,” Walker wrote. “In my time in college athletics, I have met few administrators who are as fierce an advocate for his or her student-athletes, coaches, and staff as Gene. That passion has helped drive his department to unparalleled success and established a culture in which everyone can thrive.”

In Marshall’s time at Binghamton, the program has generated a track and field Olympian in Emily Mackay ‘21, a Major League Baseball draft pick in Nick Roselli and a volleyball All-American in Tsvetelina Ilieva ‘24, along with 89 all-conference selections across 21 different teams.

Not only has the program seen a great deal of success on the field, but Marshall has also fostered a strong culture in the classroom with a student-athlete grade point average of 3.46 during the 2023-24 academic year, compared to the 3.25 GPA of the overall student body.

“Gene has empowered our student-athletes and coaches to talk openly about winning and to take pride in their success,” Hartrick wrote. “He has worked tirelessly and communicated that we will provide the needed resources to support our student-athletes and make their college experience a valuable and memorable one. Gene also has strengthened relationships and collaborations across campus and has boosted an appreciation and respect for the value of athletics at an academically-centered university.”

Marshall, along with the 27 other winners, will be recognized at the 60th-annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention at the World Center Marriott Resort in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, June 10 at 4 p.m.