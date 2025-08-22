Binghamton University received a sum of $33 million from an anonymous donor that will establish and finance 40 new full-ride athletic scholarships.

The anonymous $22 million donation is supplemented by an $11 million New York state donation match.

Earlier this week, Binghamton University announced that it received an anonymous $22 million gift towards its NCAA Division I athletics programs.

In addition to the $22 million donation, Binghamton will also receive $11 million through the SUNY University Center Endowment Match program, which approved up to $500 million in state funds to match 50 percent of private donations to the endowments of SUNY Albany, Binghamton, Stony Brook and the University at Buffalo from 2023 to 2026.



Previously, Binghamton received $18.75 million in funding through the Endowment Match program to help establish the Binghamton Achievement Scholarship, which began during the 2023-24 academic year and provides 25 scholarships to incoming freshmen per year. The $33 million gift marked Binghamton Athletics’ second multi-million dollar anonymous donation this decade, after receiving $60 million to construct the Bearcats Baseball Complex in 2020.



A settlement composed of three class action lawsuits against the NCAA, known as the “House settlement,” was signed by a judge in June. Under the settlement, which began enforcement on July 1, approximately $2.78 billion in back pay for athletes will be paid by the NCAA over 10 years.



In the wake of the settlement, BU’s athletics department faced a shifting college athletics landscape, including an estimated $310,000 withholding from its annual budget to cover damages, a new revenue-sharing system established by the NCAA and lifting restrictions on athletic scholarships and roster construction. The settlement calls for roster limits that will eventually translate to full scholarship eligibility for all student athletes in NCAA Division I.



The $33 million endowment will create the equivalent of 40 full athletic scholarships, which will be equally divided between men’s and women’s sports. As Binghamton elected not to opt in to the new NCAA revenue-sharing scholarship model, the 40 scholarships will help bring a majority of Bearcat programs to their current NCAA maximum scholarship level.