1. Maine (24-10, 14-2 AE)

After winning its first America East title since 2019, Maine finds itself at the top of the 2024-25 AE women’s basketball preseason poll with 60 points. The Black Bears earned five first-place votes, with several starters from last year returning to the lineup. Leading the Black Bears is five-time, reigning AE coach of the year head coach Amy Vachon, who led Maine to a 14-2 conference record and a 24-10 record overall. The Black Bears led the AE in scoring, averaging 64.1 points per game, finishing first in assists, averaging 14.5 per game and first in turnover margin at 1.74. Returning to the roster is all-conference first-team senior forward Adrianna Smith, who was named to the AE preseason all-conference team. Smith was second in the AE, averaging 16.4 points per game while also placing first in rebounding and assists with 10.8 and 4.7 per game, respectively. However, due to a torn left ACL, she will miss the entirety of the upcoming season, which raises questions about how Maine will replicate her production. Another significant loss for Maine is guard Anne Simon, who was named AE player and AE Defensive Player of the Year, after leading the conference in scoring with 18.9 points per game. Maine opens its season on Monday, Nov. 4, at the Memorial Gymnasium in Orono, Maine against La Salle.

2. UAlbany (25-7, 13-3 AE)

The Great Danes finished the 2023-24 season with an overall record of 25-7 and a 13-3 record in conference play. Expectedly, they were picked second in the 2024-2025 AE preseason poll behind Maine with 56 points and three first-place votes. In the last three seasons, Albany has won at least 13 conference games and they look to continue this trend off the back of first-team all-conference graduate student guard Kayla Cooper, who was fourth in the conference in scoring with 15.9 points per game and second in rebounding with 7.3 per game. Also returning is sharpshooting senior guard Meghan Huerter who led the AE in three-point field-goal percentage, shooting 45.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, Albany will lose third-team all-conference forwards Deja Evans and Helen Haegerstrand and will look to reproduce their offensive production. The Great Danes open their season at home against Rhode Island on Friday, Nov. 8, as they try to build off last season and capture an AE title.

3. Vermont (25-12, 12-4 AE)

After being ranked first last year in the AE preseason poll, the Catamounts return to third in the poll with 48 points. Last season, Vermont won 25 of its 37 games and had a conference record of 12-4. Coming back to the lineup this season is an all-conference second-team selection in graduate student forward Anna Olson. Olson averaged 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting an AE-best 55.9 percent from the field. Olson’s strong season earned her a spot on the preseason all-conference team. Also returning is reigning AE sixth Player of the Year and all-conference third-team junior guard Keira Hanson. Hanson finished 11th in the conference in scoring throughout AE play, averaging 11.3 per game, while also ranking sixth in field goal percentage, shooting 43.1 percent. She also led the AE with 34 threes in conference play while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. The Catamounts have lost a staple in their backcourt in three-time all-conference first-team guard Emma Utterback. While it is no surprise that Vermont is near the top of this list again, the team will have a new look as it heads into the upcoming season. The Catamounts began their season on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at home vs. Saint Michael’s.

4. Bryant (15-15, 8-8 AE)

In fourth is Bryant, who tallied 44 points in this year’s AE Preseason Poll. Returning as an offensive weapon for the Bulldogs is sophomore guard Mia Mancini. Mancini was named to both the all-conference third team and all-rookie team, after averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game with a league-best 74 three-point field goals, earning her a spot on the AE preseason all-conference team. Also returning is sophomore forward Nia Scott who was the seventh-leading rebounder in the AE with 6.4 per game. In terms of losses, all-conference first-team selection forward/center Mariona Planes Fortuny departed in the transfer portal. The Bulldogs will need to find a way to replicate her rebounding and scoring production on the floor to have success this year. With a young roster, Bryant will look to make a splash in the AE. The season begins for the Bulldogs on Monday, Nov. 4, against Merrimack.

5. Binghamton (14-17, 8-8 AE)

6. UMBC (10-19, 6-10 AE)

Coming in sixth in this year’s AE Preseason Poll is UMBC, who tallied 26 points. Last season, UMBC was sixth in the AE, averaging 58.4 points per game. The Retrievers held offenses to 63 points a game, which was second to last in the conference, highlighting their struggles on the defense end. Notable losses for the Retrievers include AE second-team all-conference forward/center Anna Blount. She finished eighth in the AE in scoring, averaging 13.2 points per game. Returning to the lineup is junior guard Carmen Yánez who was 15th in the league in assists averaging 2.1 per game and graduate student forward Jaden Walker who was 12th in the league in rebounding, averaging 5.7 per game. Once again, UMBC finds itself in the middle to lower end of this list, looking for its breakthrough year. The Retrievers begin play on Monday, Nov. 4, against No.18 Maryland at home.

7. UMass Lowell (4-25, 4-12 AE)

UMass Lowell was picked seventh in the poll this year with 19 votes. Last season, the River Hawks struggled heavily, finishing the season at 4-25 overall. All of UMass Lowell’s wins were in conference play, as it went winless during its nonconference slate. A significant loss for the River Hawks is all-conference third-team guard Mili Carrera, who finished as the AE’s 14th leading scorer, averaging 9.6 points per game. However, returning to the lineup is redshirt senior guard Sydney Watkins, who was named to the AE all-defensive team and finished the season seventh in assists, averaging three per game. Sophomore guard Abbey Lindsey also returns to the roster after finishing 16th in points, averaging nine per game. UMass Lowell enters the 2024-2025 season in a similar situation to last year. As a part of another rebuilding year, it is no surprise that UMass Lowell is near the bottom of the rankings once again. The River Hawks will open their season on the road as they take on Colgate on Monday, Nov. 4.

8. NJIT (12-18, 4-12 AE)

After earning the fifth spot in last season’s AE Preseason Poll, NJIT falls to eighth this year, with 18 points. Returning to the roster is senior forward Trinity Williams, who finished her season 17th in the AE in scoring, averaging nine points per game, was eighth in rebounding averaging 6.4 per game, and first in blocked shots averaging 1.7 per game. Another significant return for the Highlanders is junior guard Alejandra Zuniga, who was named to the all-conference second-team after finishing fifth in points with 14.7 per game. Rounding out the returners is sophomore guard Madilyn Dogs, who finished 17th in rebounding averaging 5.0 per game, and fifth in blocked shots averaging one per game. With multiple returners, NJIT will depend on underclassmen to step up, if the team hopes to leap forward this year. The Highlanders begin their season on Monday, Nov. 4, on the road vs. Saint Francis University.

9. New Hampshire (9-20, 3-13 AE)

Rounding out this list is last-place New Hampshire with 15 points. Returning to the Wildcats this season is senior forward Clara Gomez who was 10th in the AE in rebounding averaging six per game. Gomez also led the squad and was 16th in blocks averaging 0.5 per game, while finishing third in the AE in steals averaging 2.1 per game. Other returners include junior guard Avery O’Connor, who was 11th in three-point field goals per game averaging 1.2, and sophomore guard Maggie Cavanaugh, who was 15th and 13th in steals and three-point field goals per game averaging 1.1 and 1.3 per game, respectively. A notable departure for the Wildcats is guard Breezie Williams who was fourth in steals in the conference averaging 1.6 per game and 12th in assists averaging 2.3 per game. Expect more of the same from the Wildcats as they look to find their footing in the conference. New Hampshire begins their season at home vs. Worcester State on Monday, Nov. 4.