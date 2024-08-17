Carceres hired as head coach as BU looks for bounce-back year.

Provided by Anna Harris Close

After struggling in the 2023-24 season, posting a record of 1-19 overall and 1-6 in Northeast Conference play, the Binghamton women’s tennis team will look to bounce back under new leadership. After head coach Libby McGovern retired from coaching at the end of the season, BU hired Paul Caceres as her successor.

Carceres hails from Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he was an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s tennis teams. During his time at FDU, Caceres led the women’s program team to the NEC championship match three times in five years.

Now leading the charge at Binghamton, Caceres will look to steer Binghamton in the right direction. After losing graduate student Lara Kaplan and senior Abby Ackroyd, the Bearcats will look for underclassmen to step up. Freshmen Clara Arbeloa López and Kayla Castellano will also join the program for the upcoming season.

Overall, Binghamton will look to build up the program in Caceres’ first year at the helm.