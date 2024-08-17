Returners Moane and Kuzma headline roster ahead of promising season for the Bearcats.

Continuing to claw its way to becoming a top program in the America East, the Binghamton women’s swimming and diving team will look to build on the strength and promise displayed during last year’s campaign heading into the 2024-25 season.

Coming off a strong 4-2 record during the regular season, the team’s first winning record since the 2020-21 campaign, the Bearcat women brought home four golds and five all-conference honors during the 2023-24 championship to finish in fifth place with 439 points. Top performers for the squad in conference competition included fifth-year Courtney Moane and senior Lauren Kuzma who were both a part of school-record-setting victories in the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay while snagging individual golds in the 100 breast and 200 breast respectively.

Year six of Binghamton head coach Jerry Cummiskey’s tenure will see him continue to pour the program’s foundation, with the duo of Moane and Kuzma set to be the program’s leading force in the competition. Both project to remain top performers in short-distance events in the AE, and will look to repeat their golds earned from last season. Additionally, the team’s core features several promising underclassmen including sophomores Haley Nowak and Juliette Phillips who both proved to have promising skills last season that if developed could be a major boost to the program.

BU will kick off this season back in Vestal by hosting Le Moyne on Saturday, Sept. 28. First race is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Patricia A. Sanders Aquatic Center in Vestal, New York.