Off the back of its second AE title in four years, Binghamton looks to keep up momentum despite major personnel losses.

Provided by America East Close

Two championships in four years have turned Binghamton men’s swimming and diving into one of Binghamton’s most successful athletic programs in recent memory, and off the back of its most recent America East title last season, the program will look to repeat as champs heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

After going 5-1 in the regular season with consistent top performers in most major events, the Bearcat men looked poised to make a run at the AE championship. A score of 795.50 points would indeed secure gold for the squad, holding down an over 80-point advantage in the final tally. This result came off the back of 12 all-conference performances from the swimmers, spearheaded by four gold medals from senior Elijah Lanfear in the 200 medley relay, 50 free, 100 free and 400 free relay.

Coming into his sixth year at the top of Binghamton’s program, the biggest question mark that head coach Jerry Cummiskey will need to address is how to replace the conference-topping production left behind by last year’s senior class. Cummiskey will be buoyed in his mission to repeat as AE champs by Lanfear, who remains one of the top short-distance swimmers in the conference. Other returners like juniors Liam Preston and Max Kaback will also prove to be useful relay tools, while continued development from younger swimmers like sophomore Harrison Lambert will be crucial to the team’s overall success.

BU will kick off this season back in Vestal by hosting Le Moyne on Saturday, Sept. 28. First race is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Patricia A. Sanders Aquatic Center in Vestal, New York.