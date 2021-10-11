Binghamton takes first conference loss of season

On Saturday, the Binghamton men’s soccer team fell to the University of New Hampshire on Homecoming Weekend. Despite rallying and scoring a goal late in the game, the Bearcats were unable to make up the three-goal deficit and took a 4-1 defeat.

“I thought we played well, the difference in the match was a few moments,” said Binghamton head coach Paul Marco. “I thought we did good. That is a 12-0 team now, and our guys played pretty well.”

The Bearcats’ (7-3-1, 2-1-0 America East [AE]) single goal came in the 82nd minute when BU was awarded a corner kick from the left flank. Graduate student midfielder Noah Luescher squared the ball up and fired it just outside the goalie box. The ball flew over a crowd of UNH (12-0, 4-0 AE) players in the box when it found the head of junior forward Oliver Svalander. The junior headed the ball in the top right corner of the net.

Luescher was credited with his third assist in the past five games. This was Svalander’s fourth goal of the year, good for the second-most for BU this season behind junior midfielder Ethan Homler. Early in the game, Svalander had another opportunity, but his shot ricocheted off the sidebar and into the goalkeeper’s hands.

“We hit the post and almost scored a goal which would make it 3-2, and then we were just chasing the game,” Marco said.

The game started well for the Bearcats until the 26th minute when UNH scored its first of four goals. The Bearcats contained the momentum of UNH and went into the half without conceding a second goal. BU came out flat-footed in the second half, however, giving up two goals within the first three minutes of the half. The Wildcats took advantage of half-time adjustments early as each goal came around the 47th minute of play.

“The start of the second half was just poor,” Marco said. “We put too much work into that game to give up two goals in 30 seconds.”

The Bearcats sorely missed junior defender Michael Bush, who was inactive with an injury and has anchored BU’s backline. Bush played every minute of Binghamton’s season before leaving in the 71st minute of their match against Bucknell.

“He’s the tallest guy on the team, so we are more dangerous and effective with anything in the air on set pieces, [or] run of play that the ball is played in behind us,” Marco said. “He’s one of our most athletic guys, he’ll chase down a few guys and then just his presence … He’s the leader of our backline.”

Redshirt junior defender Carter Beaulieu, who usually plays as a fullback, was up playing in the midfield this game. Marco cited the junior’s high work ethic and ability to make plays as reasons for the change.

“We thought we would be able to try [Beaulieu] as a holding guy, a ball winner and break up plays and he’s been doing terrific,” Marco said.

UNH scored their fourth goal in the final minute of the game. The Wildcats are ranked seventh in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Bearcats were unable to stay competitive due in part to their 15-6 shot deficiency. BU was also only awarded one corner kick compared to UNH’s eight, and Binghamton’s lone goal came from that corner kick.

After losing to New Hampshire at homecoming, the Bearcats are going on the road and are scheduled to face the UMBC on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Kickoff starts at 7 p.m. at the Retriever Soccer Park in Baltimore, Maryland.