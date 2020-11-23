Maeve Carroll — Maine, Sr., F

Following Blanca Millan’s season-ending injury, Carroll stepped up to lead a Black Bears team that many counted out. After averaging just 2.6 points per game as a sophomore, she raised that number to a career-high 12.4 in 2019-20 while also leading the team in rebounding with 8.2 per game, good enough for second in the conference. She notched double-doubles in both of Maine’s playoff wins last March, scoring 22 points in the quarterfinals against Vermont and 14 against UMass Lowell in the semifinals. Now entrenched in a starting role, Carroll is expected to be a key contributor on the team favored to win the America East (AE) Championship this season.

Kharis Idom — UMass Lowell, Jr., G

On last year’s breakout team in the AE, Idom was the River Hawks’ key breakout player. After starting just one game and averaging 5.9 points as a freshman, she stepped into a starting role as a sophomore and doubled her scoring output. Idom led her team with 12.3 points per game last season and finished second with 52 steals. In recognition of her performance, she was named second-team all-conference. After the best team performance in the program’s Division I history last year, Idom is expected to play a key role as UMass Lowell looks to take the next step in 2020-21.

Blanca Millan — Maine, R-Sr., G

After being named AE Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, Millan seemed poised to dominate the league in her senior season last year. However, she suffered a torn ACL during nonconference play, ending her season. She averaged 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in the six games she played. Despite the injury setback, she was granted a medical redshirt season and returned to the Black Bears for her fifth year with the program in 2020-21. With her past prowess on both offense and defense, Millan is the favorite to once again win AE Player of the Year this season.

India Pagan — Stony Brook, Sr., F

The leader of the last year’s regular-season champion, Pagan earned first-team all-conference recognition for the first time in her career last season. She averaged 13.4 points per game, ranking fifth in the AE. As the top four graduated, she is the highest-scoring returner in the AE from last season. Despite missing the Seawolves’ last two regular-season games and the AE quarterfinals matchup due to injury, she returned to play off the bench in the team’s semifinal against Binghamton. Pagan scored 14 points in her return to action, helping her team to a 57-42 win. With Pagan ready to go in her senior season, the Seawolves are expected to be the toughest threat to Maine in the conference.

Dor Saar — Maine, Sr., G

After winning AE Rookie of the Year as a freshman and being named to the all-conference teams after her sophomore and junior seasons, Saar begins her fourth year as a starter with high expectations for the Black Bears. She’s been an offensive standout in each of her previous three seasons, finishing 2019-20 with 12.2 points per game and recorded double-digit totals 12 times in conference play. On a deep roster, she is expected to be one of Maine’s top contributors as the team looks to win its third AE Championship in four years.