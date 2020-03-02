Picking up its fourth and fifth wins of the season, the Binghamton women’s tennis team defeated Morgan State and Bucknell over the weekend, winning 5-2 over the Bears and taking a 6-1 victory over the Bisons. After losing their first five matches of the season, the Bearcats (5-9) have entered the middle of the season with a run of good form, winning four of their last six games.

Morgan State (2-6) opened the doubles matches with a 6-3 win over junior Michelle Eisenberg and senior Samara Eisenberg, but dropped their lead after sophomore Regina Furer and junior Ashley Granieri won 6-2. Freshman duo Kyra Bergmann and Jamie Lau took the Bears into a tiebreaker, sealing a clutch victory over Morgan State freshmen Anabel Torrente and Stefania Moysiadi to give Binghamton its point in the doubles campaign.

Furer and Granieri continued their run of good play, with each sweeping her individual singles match. Furer won 6-3, 6-1 over Morgan State sophomore Averiana Mitchell and Granieri swept her opponent 6-1, 6-0. Two more wins from the Eisenberg sisters brought the Binghamton total to five points, while the Bears could only muster two wins in singles.

Returning to play on Sunday, the Bearcats beat Bucknell (6-3) in a 6-1 result. The Eisenberg sisters started out the match with a 6-4 loss in doubles play, but in similar fashion to their matches against Morgan State, the duos of Furer and Granieri, along with Bergmann and Lau, picked up 7-5 and 6-0 victories, respectively, to win BU the doubles point.

The Bison only managed one win in the singles tournament, as Bucknell senior Paige Leavy beat Furer 6-4, 6-4. Apart from that matchup, Binghamton won every other singles match, taking their season record to 5-9 with three more road matches in Buffalo coming up.

The Bearcats will meet Northern Illinois, Wright State and Buffalo this weekend. The first match against the Huskies (10-5) is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 in Buffalo, New York.

