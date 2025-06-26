Centrally located on campus, the University Union provides a space for campus organizations and houses the MarketPlace and University Bookstore.

Before the semester starts, take some time to familiarize yourself with a few of the most important places on campus.

Binghamton University offers a wide range of locations to explore and services to take advantage of during college. Here is a guide to the most important places on campus essential to a successful first semester.



Decker Student Health Services Center



Located behind Dickinson Community, the Decker Student Health Services Center provides health services to all registered students. The center offers access to resources like women’s health services, immunizations, laboratory services, psychiatric consultation and care for illness and injury.



The Decker Student Health Services Center strives to promote student health through “education, prevention and treatment in a caring atmosphere,” according to its website. During the semester, the center is open every weekday from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.



University Counseling Center



Located in Old O’Connor 264, the University Counseling Center offers clinical and referral services to all University students to “enhance the psychological well-being of our students so they can take full advantage of the educational opportunities at the University.” The center offers in-person and telehealth appointments and services like individual, group and same-day counseling, consultations and referrals. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays throughout the semester and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays during the summer.



Living Communities



Five on-campus residential communities are available to freshmen — Newing College, Dickinson Community, College-in-the-Woods, Mountainview College and Hinman College. These communities “help students connect with friends and have fun while learning” by offering spaces for students to interact, from co-recreational football to attending community-specific events, such as Newing Navy and Casino-in-the-Woods.



The communities offer various living arrangements for students. Newing College and College-in-the-Woods offer traditional corridor-style living with double rooms and shared bathrooms. Four and six-person suites are available in Mountainview, Hinman and College-in-the-Woods. Dickinson Community features four and five-person flats.



Sophomores, juniors and seniors have access to on-campus apartments at Hillside and Susquehanna.



Dining Halls



Four dining halls are available for students: Hinman Dining Hall; Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center; Appalachian Dining Hall; and College-In-The-Woods Dining Hall.



Only a short walk from the Lecture Hall, Hinman Dining Hall offers several stations, including a Noodle House, a Starbucks and Garbanzo — a popular spot serving Mediterranean food. C4 primarily serves the Dickinson Community and Newing College, with a Kosher station for observant students. College-In-The-Woods is open on weekdays and offers a vegan station. Lastly, Appalachian overlooks the Mountainview Community, giving one of the best views on campus for students looking to enjoy their dining experience.



University Union

The University Union is centrally located on campus and is a prime hub for student activities. Campus organizations frequently table in the Union, and large events like Club Carnival and multicultural galas are often held inside the Mandela Room. Late Nite activities, like movie screenings on Fridays and scavenger hunts, are also hosted here.



The MarketPlace, a dining area boasting a variety of food options at retail prices, offers students a large space to sit, eat and hang out with friends.

The Union Undergrounds features a bowling alley, pool tables and a study lounge.



Several important resources, like Visions Federal Credit Union and the mail room, where students receive and mail out packages, are found in the Union. Make sure to stop by the University Bookstore to purchase textbooks, school supplies and other essential items.



Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development



The Fleishman Career Center is located in the University Union and is designed to “[remove] barriers for students’ career success.” The center offers consulting appointments for students to get feedback on resumes, search for jobs and internships, explore career paths and network. Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the center also holds mock interviews, career matching quizzes and job fairs to help students find their paths.

Libraries



There are three libraries that students can use to study and research. The largest, Glenn G. Bartle Library, is right in the center of campus and features the Innovation Lab, a popular spot for students collaborating on group projects, and the Library Tower Café, where students can grab a coffee while studying. Students can also reserve private study rooms.



Just a short walk away, the Science Library on campus provides students with additional study space. The third library, located at the University Downtown Center, is mainly available for commuter use.

All three libraries offer access to books, databases, articles, printers and other educational resources. Each library is open at varying hours throughout the semester, with these hours expanding around midterms and finals.



Binghamton’s New York State University Police



The University Police Department is located in the basement of the Couper Administration Building. The Department utilizes a “community policing model,” designed to foster a relationship between the police and the campus community to promote safety and prevent crime. It operates the on-campus lost and found and provides educational programs on crime and interpersonal violence prevention. The UPD can be contacted at 607-777-2222 or by calling 911 on a campus phone for emergencies and at 607-777-2393 for non-emergency reasons.