Libraries

Binghamton University has three main libraries for students to utilize. Glenn G. Bartle Library is located on campus and includes various research services for students, as well as reservable study spaces and printers. It houses the Innovation Lab, a high-tech study lounge with breakout rooms, a scholars lab, 3D printers and multi-touch display screens. Bartle Library is also home to the Library Tower Cafe, where many students enjoy purchasing coffee or pastries. The Science Library offers similar resources and is located near the science buildings. The University Downtown Center Library (UDC) is off campus, but is likewise available for student use, especially for commuter students or those who reside closer to Downtown Binghamton.

Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development

Located in the University Union, the Fleishman Center assists students in their preparation for professional jobs or internships. They offer resume workshops, mock interviews and job fairs for students to gain exposure in their respective fields. Students can also find opportunities to connect with BU alumni who have started careers in different industries of interest. They are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and can be reached at careers@binghamton.edu or by calling 607-777-2400.

Decker Student Health Services Center

The Decker Student Health Services Center (DSHSC) is located on campus and available to all students by appointment or walk-in. They offer various health-related resources — psychiatric screenings, HIV testing, medical prescriptions, free flu vaccine clinics and telehealth services. The DSHSC can also refer students to one of the three nearby hospitals for further evaluation if necessary — Lourdes Hospital, UHS Wilson Medical Center and UHS Binghamton General Hospital. The DSHSC can be reached at 607-777-2221 during regular business hours — weekdays during the semester between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Additionally, Harpur’s Ferry, a student-run ambulance service on campus, can assist students in case of a medical emergency.

University Counseling Center (UCC)

The UCC offers free counseling services for BU students. These services include individual counseling, group counseling, consultation for parents and guardians and referrals to other treatment providers. There are also tele-mental health services provided through Zoom. The counseling center is open weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and can be reached by calling 607-777-2772.

University Police Department (UPD)

According to their website, UPD follows a community policing model — a “collaborative relationship between [their] department and the community [they] serve.” With a stated objective to create a safe environment for BU students and aid in emergency situations, UPD also collects missing items and operates a lost-and-found. For emergency purposes, they can be contacted at 607-777-2222 and for non-emergency reasons at 607-777-2393. UPD is located in the basement of the Couper Administration Building — AD-G24.

East Gym

The East Gym is the primary physical fitness facility on campus located just behind Newing College. Though it costs $100 per semester or $180 per academic year to use the cardio and weight lifting machines or attend various fitness classes, like yoga or spin, the main pool area and basketball courts are free for all students to utilize in their spare time during open hours. The front desk can be reached at 607-777-7529.

Events Center

The Events Center is where students come together for larger gatherings, ranging from Division I basketball games to concerts. This past year, popular artist Yung Gravy visited BU to perform, with WILLOW performing the year before. Parents and alumni also gather for special occasions, including Homecoming Weekend and Parents’ Weekend.

The LGBTQ Center and the Multicultural Resource Center (MRC)

Offering educational opportunities, as well as social justice initiatives to create an inclusive environment — the Q Center, open between noon and 7 p.m. on weekdays — provides resources for students who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community. They also lead workshops through their LGBTQ+ Active Ally Program, which aim to “identify, educate and support allies, who will work to enhance our campus culture.” The MRC aims to increase awareness of cultural diversity throughout the University, also facilitating the MRC Microgrant, intended to promote “collaborative efforts” in programming between diverse cultural organizations. It is open on weekdays between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both the Q Center and the MRC are located in the basement of Glenn G. Bartle Library.

Residential Communities

First-year students must choose between the five main residential living communities — Hinman College, Mountainview College, College in the Woods (CIW), the Dickinson Community and Newing College — each with different room styles and traditions. Suite-style living, where students live in groups of four or six in double rooms, with a shared common space and bathroom, can be found in Mountainview, CIW and Hinman dormitories. Dickinson residents live in flat-style rooms, with double rooms, two bathrooms and a shared “entry vestibule,” and Newing and CIW offer traditional corridor-style living with double rooms and shared bathrooms for every three doubles.

BU also offers learning communities, each with its own theme, which are designed to foster “learning and interaction” within a smaller group. Examples include the new LGBTQ+ learning community, housed in Newing College, and the Public Service Learning Community, housed in Hinman College.

Dining Halls

A dining hall serves every community, all with a unique feature — a vegan station and the home for BU’s Food Pantry in CIW Dining Hall, a Starbucks location in Hinman Dining Hall, a panini bar at Appalachian Dining Hall and the “Kosher Corner,” at the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4) — which serves Newing College and the Dickinson Community. For late night studiers, Nite Owl options are available at C4 and Appalachian Dining Hall until 1 a.m. most nights.

Marketplace

The Marketplace, located in the heart of the University Union, offers retail dining options that students can use their meal plans to pay for. These include Tully’s University, CopperTop Pizzeria, Royal Indian, Breakfast and Beyond, Subway and more.