Ben Golden

Without a doubt, these past four years have taught me extraordinary lessons about the importance of stepping out of my comfort zone. Like many other students seeking a career in media, developing a platform to showcase and cultivate their skills often serves as a primary challenge. Since transferring to Binghamton University in the spring of my sophomore year, many things were uncertain as I had switched majors, moved to a new location and was tasked with starting my college experience over from scratch.

There was much uncertainty but one thing I did know for certain was my passion for videography, photography and journalism was only beginning to blossom. Words don’t do justice when describing some of the amazing memories I’ve made during my time at BU. The friends I’ve made in my classes and the colleagues I’ve worked with at ESPN were second to none. But most of all, the best memories happened right here at home in the Pipe Dream office. I am incredibly grateful to have shared this space with such talented, ambitious and like-minded people who are a part of the organization for no other reason than to satisfy their creative endeavors.

I’ve gained immeasurable experience both professionally and personally creating videos for Pipe Dream this last year and a half. Being a part of the team has encouraged me to bring the very best version of myself to the table, something I’ve longed for quite some time now. Whether it be filming sporting events, conducting interviews with organizations or attending fashion shows, working in the video department has granted me a long list of invaluable experiences that I’ll never forget.

This never could have been possible without the friends I’ve made along the way.

To Chris and Jo — you guys have always been there for me and I can’t thank you enough. Looking back to the first classes we took as well as the projects we worked on and fast-forwarding to what we’ve been able to accomplish this semester is remarkable. I am very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work closely with the both of you. I am excited to see all of the amazing things you do in the future.

To Caspar and Jacob — thank you both for all of the laughs, advice and great times spent in the office. Working alongside you guys has been inspirational and an amazing learning experience. You guys know your cameras like the back of your hand and I’m still jealous. I wish nothing but the best for you as you continue to pursue your creative endeavors in and out of the office.

To Manny and Danny — these past few semesters have been a blast getting to know you and having the chance to watch all of the amazing things you’ve accomplished. I can always count on you guys for a laugh no matter the occasion and am fortunate to have made such great memories. Best of luck to the both of you.

Ben Golden is a senior majoring in cinematography and film/video production and is Pipe Dream’s assistant video editor.

