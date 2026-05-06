Finding solace in familiar places.

My college experience has been defined by changing, yet familiar places — a series of the same doors opening and closing, and “spots” to define each period of my time at Binghamton University.

Freshman year, I spent hours in the North Reading Room and in those little cubbies on the library’s first floor, fueled by the need for an outlet and overwhelmed by anxiety. Sophomore year, my spots became the Fine Arts Collection and the Innovation Lab. And junior year, my time became defined less by studying and more by time in the lab — soon enough, the Innovative Technologies Complex became my primary location. Keeping a constant spot helped me feel centered when I was overwhelmed — it reduced the amount of uncertainty in my days.

This year, I spent the majority of my days in the lab, hunched over a bench, failing and repeating experiments over and over, often ending my days drained and mentally exhausted.

But even as my most common spots have changed, one place has been a constant for me: the windowless, cramped and temperature-confused Pipe Dream office.

Sometimes, I felt a little out of place in the office, a stranger to the classes and struggles shared by many of the other staff members in majors different from mine. But, at the same time, Pipe Dream was my place to escape from science, fuel my love of writing, learn about the things taking place on campus I didn’t have time for on my own and forget about my never-ending to-do list. Soon enough, I worked my way onto staff, and I was forced to come out of my shell.

In the Pipe Dream office, I found a place to express myself and, of course, my opinions.

Being opinions editor has been extremely rewarding for me. This role has given me a creative outlet and challenged me to think differently about the things I interact with every day. Without Pipe Dream, my writing would be limited to lab reports, and I probably wouldn’t read much beyond peer-reviewed journal articles. It has truly been a privilege to get to read and edit so many creative, thought-provoking columns.

Ironically, I have always hated change, and maybe that’s another reason why Pipe Dream has always been a place of comfort for me. I think I’ve spent most of my college experience existing with a sense of urgency, rarely pausing to truly enjoy what was going on around me, because I was so focused on all I had to do.

But in the office, I always knew what to expect. No matter where I was coming from or everything else I had going on, my shoulders always relaxed when I plugged in the Opinions desk string lights and sat in my peeling swivel chair.

My time at Binghamton University has taught me that approaching the unfamiliar doesn’t have to be scary — soon enough, those places will become comfortable ones. Now, I don’t know what comes next — and that is terrifying. Which room will I spend countless hours in? What lies behind the next not-so-familiar door?

I will truly miss my time in that dingy office. I have made real connections with wonderful people who have made the trek from the ITC to the University Union worth it every time — even in the dark and cold.

First, I have to thank the one who gave me the confidence to take on this role. Julie, you are probably the coolest, most authentic person I’ll ever meet, and I will always be grateful for your guidance.

Next, our fearless leaders, Emma and Grace. You both have been extremely patient and gracious — especially all the times I was stuck at the lab and late to production — and have made the office a warm place. This year, I really found my place in the office, and you both played a huge role in that.

And of course, my girls, Jordan and Danica. Jordan, you never fail to make me laugh, and I cannot imagine doing this without you. I will think of you every “Survivor” Wednesday. Danica, you are extremely talented, and I don’t think you even realize it. I have no doubt that you will both make phenomenal leaders.

As I say goodbye to Binghamton, I think a little extra about Pipe Dream, my favorite door to open.

Antonia Kladias, a senior majoring in biochemistry, is Pipe Dream’s opinions editor. She was assistant opinions editor from 2024-25. [ITALICIZE]