Through saying yes, I learned how to step into the light.

I have always been fond of Pinterest quotes — screenshots from Tumblr with blurry words, written by authors without names. In fact, there are 1,342 items on my board, simply titled “words” — little snippets of writing, quietly existing in a small corner of the Internet, that evoked some sort of feeling in me. Some are unbearably sad, and some are so cheesy it hurts to read. Some resonated with tears and others with smiles. They stuck with me all the same, and I visit that board all the time.

There was one that affected me more than others. Written by someone named s.r.w., that I have never been able to find again — “If winter has the courage to turn into spring who says I can’t bloom just the same?”

I had always lived my life with my head down — quietly, carefully, afraid of a misstep. I lived in a shadow, seen but not heard. I was scared of the light.

In the language of flowers, I was a bud — closed up, tense and small, far too easy to look right past.

I went into college with one goal — to be seen, to be heard, to be loved, for the bud to open up and be unapologetically in bloom, showing off its petals for the world to see.

I moved into a dorm with a stranger who would one day be someone I could not live without. I said yes to new experiences, to shakes in the MarketPlace with two of the coolest, scariest girls I’d ever met and s’mores with people who would become my best friends.

I said yes. I connected with my suitemates through nights of card games, late-night curly fries in the dining hall and frolicking around Downtown Binghamton. I joined a fraternity and met some of my favorite people in the world. I found myself through a graduate program, realizing that what I was meant to do may be different than what I initially planned.

And, finally, I went to a Pipe Dream GIM and wrote my name down to do something I had never heard of before.

I have spent countless nights at the Copy desk. During the past two years, I swear that I’ve read a million articles. A million stories, a billion words. Sometimes, I feel like I remember none. Other times, I think I can recall every single article I’ve ever touched. But, most of all, I remember the experience. I remember sitting at the desk with people who were my friends. Laughing until I cried and, for the first time, letting my voice and opinion be heard.

I was sitting in the editorial room last year when I realized I had accomplished my ultimate goal. When I was told by my predecessors that they wanted me to lead the copy desk, to finally be seen, heard and important, I felt something open up in my chest. I was not doubting why I was picked for something, or coming up with all the reasons why I should let the experience pass me by.

Instead, I let the feeling settle. I said the most important word of my life — yes.

I was finally in bloom.

Life does not change in a moment. Things do not randomly click into place, no matter how much we want them to. I used to look at Pinterest and my “words” for solace, to make sense of what was happening in my life. But my experience at Binghamton University and in Pipe Dream has taught me that flowers do not bloom on their own. They do not wait in the dark for someone to pry their petals open. It takes hard work and energy. It takes opening yourself up and letting the sunshine in.

I look back at the bud I was and do not recognize that person. I have kept my “yes.” I have said yes to new experiences and let the sun shine.

This isn’t goodbye to college for me just yet, but it’s the end of a chapter. The book is a few pages closer to its close. As I wrap up my undergraduate career, my role at Pipe Dream and let the season of reflection wash over me, I am filled with contentment. I picked myself up and changed my own life. I let my petals bloom.

Once again, winter has melted away. The sun washes over, and the words come off the page. The bud finds the courage to bloom.

To the people who made me flourish:

My family: Thank you for everything you do for me. You are the wind beneath my wings and my guiding light. You are home and joy and everything I know about warmth. I love you. Thank you for pushing me through. Thank you for believing I can do anything I want to. Everything I do is for you, always and forever.

Ella: My best friend, my soulmate. Boston is not ready for you (or me, when I visit you every week!). You have the biggest, most beautiful heart of anyone I’ve ever met, and I am so grateful that I get to know you. I love and appreciate you more than words can describe. You are stuck with me forever.

My best friends: You are the lights of my life. Through the hard times, the late nights, the games, the dinners, the parties, events and more, you have shown me what it means to be alive. Each one of you has joy flowing through every corner of you, and I’m so lucky I get to know you and continue to journey through life with you.

James: It’s hard to put into words how much you mean to me. To keep it short, you changed my life. Thank you for everything. I’m so excited for what is to come.

My copy team: Sasha, Dylan, Emma, Ella, Sam and Ellie — I’m so lucky that you chose to join this team. Your joy, excitement and intelligence are infectious, and made the hard nights so much more bearable. You are all going to do amazing things! Emma and Dylan, you are going to kill it next year. I couldn’t be prouder of you guys. I’m always a text away if you ever need anything at all!

Emma: I knew we were destined to meet at that first GIM. You seeing something in me meant more to me than you’ll ever know. Your mentorship, kind heart and calm energy are things I feel lucky to have been around. You are going to rule the world one day. Good luck in law school — you’re going to kill it! And Grace, our fearless leader, you are my role model and my good friend. I aspire to have the drive and passion that you do, and I have enjoyed every moment we’ve spent together. You are going to do amazing things!

Max: Through all the bad moods and grueling production nights, you’ve stuck by my side. You make me laugh when I feel like ripping my hair out, and I’m so happy that we got to do this together. I don’t think I could’ve done this with anyone else. You’re not only my deskmate but one of my dearest friends … Even though you’re old.

Stephanie Downey, a senior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, is Pipe Dream’s copy desk chief.