Pipe Dream was my engine.

Dear reader,

I’m writing to you from the bottom of a swirling vortex. I’ve stolen a few minutes to catch my breath and reflect before getting pulled back into the whirlwind one last time.

The past four years seemed to have flown by as I careened around in this messy yet enthralling storm. When I was first drawn in, I had little idea what awaited me.

My first semester was a violent shakeup from anything I experienced before, and I swirled around without a clear plan for the future. I aced my classes and made some new friends, which I remain grateful for. But it was a struggle. I found many moments of joy, but too often a sense of aloneness dogged me. Time was moving fast, and I was falling behind. Everyone else seemed to be finding their place here, while I was lost in a whirlwind.

Winter break offered a brief respite from the storm, and, in my time at home reflecting, I knew I needed to find something to help navigate what lay ahead.

I discovered it while walking down those MarketPlace stairs to UUWB03. There, I felt the energy of a packed production room filled with people who not only enjoyed being there but were bonded together through a common purpose.

I knew I wanted to write for News, so I signed up and became a contributor. But the thought of climbing ranks in the section never crossed my mind. And so, Pipe Dream became just another item in the cyclone of papers, exams and college adventures that defined my first year here.

That is, until Brandon, who at the time had just become news editor, asked me to be an intern for the fall of my sophomore year. I remember coming up with an excuse about how my schedule was already busy, but he insisted it would be manageable. After reluctantly agreeing, I wondered if I was really up to the task.

Little did I know how impactful that decision would be. Coming into the office during production was an unexpected twist. There was much work to be done, of course, and no shortage of times in which pangs of self-doubt crept through my consciousness. But it didn’t feel like a chore. I enjoyed stepping out of my comfort zone to gather information and listen to others share their voices.

What really set Pipe Dream apart from everything else, though, was the sense of community that echoed from the walls of our basement office. Hours would fly by as we gossiped about what was on our minds and shared stories trapped deep in the recesses of our innermost selves. I know the memories I’ve made here will last long after the storm finally clears.

By the end of sophomore year, writing for News became more than just another activity swirling around me — it became a major star of the show. Studying, socializing and everything else in college started revolving around whether I had production the next day, an event to attend or an article to write.

The frenetic pace of News was what attracted me to it. And I’m still not sure why. I had always shied away from speaking with people because I assumed no one would care about what I had to say. Or that people would think I was awkward. Or that my voice would be drowned out by others. Or that I would say the wrong thing and shrink from embarrassment.

Maybe it was the chance to explore parts of this city overlooked by students and hear from people who give back to the community. Maybe it was all the new developments, emails and meetings flooding my schedule every week.

Or better yet, maybe it was all the fun times spent with others who also found joy in contributing to this paper.

Through years of turbulence, fun and not-so-fun times, Pipe Dream was my engine. Yes, it was stressful and consumed hours of my time, but every moment spent doing the work was rewarding. The people I’ve met here helped me cope with the quiet, personal obstacles encountered along the way — health challenges, surgery and other college anxieties.

When I was asked to spend my last year here as news editor, the gravity of that role gave me pause — what if I couldn’t handle the responsibility? What if I made a mistake? What if I let everyone else on staff down?

I see now that there was no reason to worry, thanks to the help and guidance of others.

And before this glorious vortex spins me around one last time, I need to thank some of these people who made this journey possible.

To my parents, thank you for your constant love and support. At times, I know I’ve been distant or seem unappreciative. But I would not have grown into the person I am today without you both. To my aunt, thank you for always being there for me, at all hours of the day and night.

Brandon and Lia: The commitment you put into Pipe Dream for the past few years was something that still inspires me to this day. Brandon, thank you for believing in me all those years ago. Lia, I know you’re killing it at Stony Brook University.

Vera and Christina: You’re going to do a great job leading the paper next year! Vera, I will miss your bubbly personality and all the fun we had in News. Christina, thanks for all the random conversations we’ve had since we took that ethical theory class in fall 2024.

Grace: I can’t believe our time here at Pipe Dream is ending. I’ve enjoyed all of the times we spent together covering events, dealing with news-related drama and just sharing what was on our minds both in and out of the office. You’re a natural-born leader and should be proud of all the hard work and dedication you put into leading this paper.

Emma: You were committed to making Pipe Dream better every day. Good luck in law school!

Ella: The way you handled the seemingly never-ending stream of content, emails, text messages, phone calls and other work at the News Desk last year was inspiring to watch. You set the bar quite high. I always appreciate the advice you gave — and still give — to me. Tresa, thank you for always making productions fun and welcoming.

Nuala: I’m so excited to read your work next year! The News team would not have functioned without you and Vera. I will always remember our Pipe Dream field trips, our many moments of oversharing and our time at protests and Student Association Congress meetings. Your deft usage of modern slang has enriched my vocabulary. I’ve no doubt you will do great things as news editor and beyond.

Alyssa: Thank you for carving out time from your busy Ph.D. student life to be part of the News team. Good luck with residency! Ashley: In addition to your strong work ethic, I’ll miss the stories you’ve told while we were all crowded around the desk.

Sam, Annie and Rachel: I can’t wait to see what you do next year! Thanks for all the effort you’ve put into writing and editing every week.

To everyone else on Pipe Dream’s staff: every contribution you’ve made to this paper is valuable and essential. Some shoutouts: Max and Stephanie, sorry for keeping you up fact-checking my articles. Emzie and Abby, thanks for toughing it out and taking photos at events that never seemed to end.

To the friends I’ve met at Binghamton and those from back home: You’ve contributed to my life in ways words cannot fully describe. I know I’ve been distracted at times, but every message, every hangout, every catch-up is deeply meaningful to me.

It’s time for me to go now, but I will move forward with the confidence and security that Pipe Dream has given me.

Joseph Brugellis, a senior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and history, is Pipe Dream’s news editor. He was an assistant news editor from 2024-25.