Pipe Dream helped me find my place.

When I came to Binghamton University as a transfer student in the fall of 2023, I felt lost and utterly confused. I would sit and cry at my kitchen table on Friday afternoons because I was so worried about being behind. It felt like everyone already had their friend groups and knew what clubs they wanted to join, while I had no clue what I was doing.

But everything changed when I showed up to the spring 2024 general interest meeting for Pipe Dream. I didn’t know if I would find a place that felt right for me or if this organization would even accept me. I listened to all the writing sections being named off and their descriptions, but they didn’t seem right for me. I felt intimidated by the writing sections because I never thought my writing would measure up to everyone else.

So instead of perusing the writing sections, I found myself at the Digital Desk. After talking to Kate, the assistant digital editor at the time, I thought that maybe the digital section was a place for me to contribute, the place I’d been searching for while sitting at my kitchen table. It was a small section that did not involve very much writing, which made me less afraid to join. This was my way of finally saying yes, even though it may have been small.

Looking back now, joining Digital was the best decision I made. I truly felt welcomed by Kate and Bella, the managing editor at the time, as they took me under their wing. I am forever grateful for that. With their help, I felt like I was truly part of Pipe Dream and that I was not just another contributor. Beyond that, I felt like I was finally putting myself out there. I was able to make meaningful bonds within Pipe Dream that made it less intimidating to go into the office. This made the Pipe Dream office feel not only comfortable but genuinely welcoming.

To the Digital team: Ellena, Allison, Jordyn, Natalie and Johnny, I am so grateful for the bonds I have created with all of you — I will carry them with me forever.

To the future Digital team: I wish you all the best.

To my Pipe Dream family as a whole: I thank you for the community I have been able to be a part of. I know you will all be incredibly successful in whatever you choose to do.

Pipe Dream has helped me to embrace new spaces and new beginnings as a chance for growth and a place to create new meaningful relationships — something I never would have imagined my first semester sitting at my kitchen table.

Trisha Roon, a senior double-majoring in history and medieval and early modern studies, is Pipe Dream’s digital editor. She was assistant digital editor from 2024-25.