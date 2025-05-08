From the first strum to the final encore — a story of growth, gratitude and change.

Emmanuel Fuentes Close

Being the first means carrying pride, pressure and the fear of the unknown. But being the first does not mean you need to do everything alone.

My parents came to the United States from Guatemala, and all they knew was work. It was up to me to find my own path. My siblings all found theirs, and, through their wisdom and support, I forged my own. I discovered my own interests and felt like an odd one out most of my life, but I never let it discourage me.

At my first live performance, I had played guitar for only six months and was intimidated by the discomfort of leaving my bedroom to perform in front of a room full of strangers. When presented with the opportunity to go away to school, I did not have the insight of my family, because we were never able to afford it. When I was asked to join a band, I had almost no experience because COVID took away that time for me.

Despite my inexperience, I never let it stop me, because, like my parents, I wanted to break barriers.

First-generation college student:

To my parents, you spent 30+ years working for your kids, and look at how far we’ve made it. You came to a new country, you worked tirelessly then — and still do today. You had dreams of other career paths, but you sacrificed them for us. Your sacrifices and hard work are recognized and appreciated. Thank you, Alma and Eddie, or as I call you, mom and dad.

First to go away to college:

I wasn’t scared to go away to college, but I was sad to miss out on all the family events. Little did I know, I made my own family here. Potlucks, spring break trips, summer vacations and nights downtown are what I’ll remember with my family here. Chris, Daisy, Danny, Kayla, Nate and Roshely — thank you for the last four years of being my closest friends.

First musician in my family:

I picked up a guitar over 10 years ago, and I can’t believe how far it’s taken me. I’ve met and learned from incredible people and had the opportunity to play at amazing events. My first concert in Binghamton was at the Mountainview Jam, where I played Grateful Dead and Stevie Ray Vaughan and where I met my future bandmate, Omar. Together, we won Battle of the Bands and opened Spring Concert ‘23 as From The Bronx, and now we’re planning our final concerts as The Dialogue. To my bandmates, Ben, Lucas, Max and Omar, you guys turned my dreams into a reality — here’s to a lifetime of music ahead.

Thank you, Binghamton University.

— Emmanuel

Emmanuel Fuentes, a senior majoring in business administration, is Pipe Dream’s business manager. He was the head of accounting from 2023-24.