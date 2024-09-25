Decline of religious affiliation among Gen Z reveals new attitudes toward spirituality and customs.

Suhiliah Lall Close

I was raised Hindu and grew up celebrating Diwali and Phagwah with my family. I looked forward to lighting the Diya every year, despite not knowing what the meaning behind it was and saying a prayer to God before blowing out the candle. I wasn’t sure if I believed in God, but I was proud to be Hindu. I soon realized that my religion was in no way connected to my belief system. I was attached to the Hindu traditions and customs, but I never actually prayed during any ceremonies — I would just do the right pose and wait until it was over. I didn’t take the time to learn what the prayers meant, nor did I care. I wanted to be Hindu because my family was and it kept me connected to them. When I looked at the Diya I kept on my nightstand, rather than thinking of God I thought of my family and the memories we’ve made at countless celebrations.

When I turned 10, after years of learning about and growing to love the religion, my father had us all convert to Islam. I fought and tried to talk my parents out of it because I was scared of losing that connection with the rest of my family. But when my mother asked me why the belief system behind it meant so much to me, I didn’t have an answer. I clung to Hinduism as hard as I could, ignoring the lessons from the Qur’an my father tried to teach me. I still stood along with my father in silence, trying to follow his movements and struggling to keep my hair in the hijab I had to put on when we prayed.

While it wasn’t much, my family still slightly embraced the part of us that was connected to Hinduism. My aunts and uncles found it ridiculous that we were still dipping our toes into Hinduism after converting to Islam. Adults used to look at me funny when I said I was half-Hindu and half-Muslim, but my peers never batted an eye. The concept of “unbundling” faith has become prominent among Gen Z. Instead of embracing a single cohesive religious system, many individuals selectively adopt practices and traditions that align with their personal beliefs and lifestyles. This unbundling reflects a desire for a more customized spiritual experience, where religion serves as a tool for personal enrichment and connection rather than a rigid framework for belief.

Most of Gen Z does not have as sustainable of a relationship with God as the generations before us do. A 2019 survey showed that Gen Z is less likely to identify with organized religion and more likely to identify as “religiously unaffiliated” compared to older generations. [HYPERLINK https://www.americansurveycenter.org/research/generation-z-future-of-faith/] Boys don’t wear crosses around their necks because of their deep love for the Lord, they wear them because every man in their family does or they saw it was a hot trend on their For You Page. Most kids say grace at dinner because their parents tell them to, not because they’re expressing gratitude to God for the meal on their plate. This is not to say that there are not young adults who prioritize religion — it’s just that they have gone from being the norm to being the exception.

This shift reflects a broader trend in which spirituality is becoming more personalized and less tied to institutionalized structures. For Gen Z, religious traditions, including holiday celebrations, rites of passage and family rituals, often hold significant value. These practices provide a sense of identity, even if a total commitment to the underlying religious beliefs does not accompany them. Many Gen Z individuals seek out the community aspect of religion, valuing social connections and shared experiences over doctrinal beliefs. They appreciate gatherings and events that foster belonging. The emphasis is on maintaining connections to cultural and familial practices rather than adhering to the tenets of a specific faith.

My relationship with God has not changed — I’m still trying to figure out what my beliefs are and more often than not, I find myself thinking it’s easier to not worry about God and focus on moving myself forward. I’d like to one day have a Hindu wedding like the rest of my family and raise my children with the same traditions I grew up with, but I know it will break my father. I claim religion has always just been about family to me, but if I convert back to Hinduism my father will feel betrayed. So, here I am, torn between practicing Hinduism to feel connected with the rest of my family or Islam to make my father happy. Meanwhile, I don’t even know if I believe in God.

Suhiliah Lall is a sophomore majoring in cinema.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the Staff Editorial.