While private universities are notoriously secretive when reporting foreign funding, growing antisemitism indicates Qatar-Hamas ties infiltrate campus politics.

The acceptance of substantial foreign funding, particularly Qatar’s $4.7 billion contribution to American higher education between 2001 and 2021, raises significant concerns about campus safety and integrity. When universities accept money from foreign sources or groups that support terrorism, there is a risk that the education offered reflects those biases instead of encouraging critical thinking and diverse viewpoints. This can threaten faculty demographics, curriculum choices, and the overall ideological environment on campuses. According to one report, many universities also fail to report the full extent of these donations, which is illegal and obscures the true influence of these funds. Universities must cut ties with Qatari donors if they promote violence and influence extreme ideologies.

Qatari financial support has significantly shaped attitudes toward Israel on campus, creating an unsafe environment for Jewish students. The recent increase in anti-Israel protests, specifically following the attacks on Oct. 7, shows how these donations contribute to an environment of aggression and intolerance on campuses. Unfortunately, there is an unacceptable and incredibly troubling correlation between these protests and a rise in antisemitic attacks on Jewish students. As hostility toward Israel intensifies, so too does the risk for Jewish individuals on campus. From 2015 to 2020, the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy reported a 300 percent increase in antisemitic incidents from campuses that received donations from the Middle East. Every single student should feel safe and respected in their educational environments, yet increasing antisemitic incidents point to a troubling shift that threatens these basic values.

The consequences of this funding go beyond just financial support but could threaten faculty demographics, curriculum choices, and the overall ideological environment. When universities, including private ones, accept money from foreign sources or groups that quite literally support terrorism, there’s a risk that the education offered reflects those biases instead of encouraging critical thinking and diverse viewpoints. Many Jewish students on college campuses feel threatened by violent and aggressive protests that have been ongoing on college campuses throughout the country. This not only threatens Jewish students but also faculty who feel they can’t walk freely to class or express their views.

Shai Davidai, a vocal advocate for Israel and a professor at Columbia University, was recently barred from campus. “I’m the only professor who’s been suspended. Think about all the professors, everything that they’ve done. You know, people who have said and posted horrible things, and yet I’m the only one suspended,” Davidai said. “There’s basically no standard for when it comes to Jewish life on campus.”

To fully comprehend the detrimental effects of Qatari influence in the United States, it is essential to look at Qatar’s affiliations and what it actively promotes. Over the years, the Qatari government has developed close ties with various extremist groups, including Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization responsible for horrific acts of violence against civilians. On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas brutally attacked innocent Israelis, killing over 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages. Qatar has been a significant financial backer of Hamas, providing up to $360 million in aid in 2021. Until recently, Hamas leaders resided in Qatar, enjoying a lavish lifestyle while their organization used Gazan civilians as human shields in war.

According to the ISGAP, “[F]oreign donations from Qatar, especially, have had a substantial impact on fomenting growing levels of antisemitic discourse and campus politics at U.S. universities, as well as growing support for anti-democratic values within these institutions of higher education.” This undermines the integrity of the entire academic community, promoting an atmosphere of hate and division. To combat these harmful influences, universities must reassess their funding sources and the potential consequences of accepting foreign donations. Transparency is essential — institutions must be held accountable for disclosing the sources attached to such funding. By prioritizing the safety and well-being of all students and promoting an environment free from fear and intimidation, universities can begin to reclaim their roles as institutions of learning and safety.

The foreign funding of private universities, specifically from Qatar, poses a significant danger to students’ safety and the integrity of American education. It is crucial to address the rise of antisemitic ideas that arise from these donations. By ending relationships with groups that promote hate and division, universities can work toward creating an inclusive environment where all students can thrive, free from the dangerous influence of extremist ideologies.

Rebecca Szlechter is a junior majoring in psychology.

