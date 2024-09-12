The upcoming presidential election could make or break the American republic, and voting for Kamala Harris is the only way to protect our rights.

Frank Rizzo

In his 2008 concession speech, Sen. John McCain said to his supporters, “Whatever our differences, we are fellow Americans.” Putting the country over party is the foundation of the American republic, and in November, the American people will face this choice — destroy this foundation or choose freedom over control.

The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 has been the subject of much recent news, and it aims to strip away the fundamental rights of millions of Americans under a second Donald Trump term. Its policy recommendations include plans to severely limit access to abortion, restrict Medicare enrollment and prescription coverage, dismantle the Departments of Education and Homeland Security and curtail unions and worker protections — and that’s nowhere near all.

But what does the Republican candidate know about the Project 2025 plan? According to USA Today, over 80 percent of Project 2025’s authors have connections to Trump and his former administration. Furthermore, not only do his policies align with Project 2025, but, most recently, Trump stated that Project 2025 contains some things “that everybody would like” on the Lex Fridman Podcast, and yet stated he did not read it during the September presidential debate. The scary truth is that he either knows about Project 2025 or doesn’t, depending on who he is speaking to. So, what’s more likely? By coincidence, 31 out of 38 of the Project 2025 authors are connected to Trump and his policies just happen to align with Project 2025, or coincidences after coincidences are no longer coincidences at all, and the man with 34 fraud convictions with a propensity for lying is, indeed, lying again. As a voter, it is essential for you to draw your own inferences, but if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck and associates with other quacking ducks, what’s the reasonable inference? It’s a duck.

It would then seem to be common sense to support the leading candidate against implementing a dooming Project 2025, but some non-Trump supporters still support third-party candidates. There’s just one issue with that — practicality. The Pew Research Center says that in the 2016 election, third-party candidates Gary Johnson and Jill Stein — who is also running in this election — took 3.3 percent and just over 1 percent of the popular vote respectively. These were the best showings for each party since the start of the 21st century. The race for the White House is won by achieving 270 votes in the Electoral College and any vote that doesn’t go to the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket — or not voting at all — keeps them further from 270, giving the Trump-JD Vance ticket a better chance of winning. This statistical, objective truth leaves us with only one rational conclusion — what’s at stake in this election and the minimal probability of third-party success provide a political, socioeconomic and moral imperative that we vote for the Democratic ticket. Make no mistake — lobbying our presidential candidates for policy reform is highly important, and Harris is the best pick to represent the needs of the American people, having stated in a recent interview, “I believe it is important to build consensus, and it is important to find a common place of understanding of where we can actually solve problems” and highlighted in September’s debate that she aims to be a president for all people.

However you may take it, this election revolves around our responsibility as Americans to choose country over party. For those not yet convinced that Harris is the best pick, I ask you — do you believe a man with 34 fraud convictions can be trusted as president? Do you think the man impeached for inciting a government insurrection should be the commander-in-chief? Do you sincerely believe the man whose former vice president said he “should never be president again” should take office? Would you trust Trump, a man who has ceaselessly prioritized profits over people, to negotiate a peaceful return of the Israeli hostages and listen to voters to stop the mass atrocities perpetrated against the Palestinian people? If you believe that Trump would be able to protect the rights and interests of all people, then go ahead — vote for him or a third-party candidate, as that is your right.

But, I implore you. Consider the consequences of your actions of choosing party and candidate before our country, not only on you but also on your loved ones. On the teenage girl who was raped and needs an abortion to survive. On our BIPOC friends and family, who are systemically mistreated simply because of a difference in skin complexion. On our country’s LGTBQ+ children, scared to be who they are. On all Americans. And on the entire world.

Frank Rizzo is a senior double-majoring in biochemistry and philosophy, politics and law.

