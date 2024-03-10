Creating a narrative that is self-reflective and refers to the conventions of its genre improves fiction mediums.

Storytellers have been telling stories forever. Stories are integral to fiction, but how does one make a story flavorful or unique? There are tons of different ways to do this — most interestingly, a story can be made unique through making a meta-textual narrative. Meta-textual stories are the most crazy and memorable kinds of stories because they can be endlessly creative. But, what does it even mean to be “meta?”

Meta is defined by the Oxford dictionary as being “self-referential” or referring to the conventions of the genre. This can be hard to qualify, but think of any story that pokes fun at itself. This narrative style is not limited to just one medium. It can be found in all kinds of different games, shows, movies and television. Some of the most popular franchises use meta-commentary, and some cult-classics utilize this style as well. Let’s dig into some examples and see why this device makes certain stories so compelling.

Deadpool is an incredibly popular character, whether it’s 90s or more modern comics or video games that have a cult following. Ryan Reynolds’ portrayal of the character in both “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” expanded this character’s popularity even more. Deadpool is known for many things — he’s got a sleek red and black outfit, and he uses all kinds of guns, swords and other various tiny things to kill people. Most notably, Deadpool’s nickname is “the merc with a mouth.”

This is due to his quippy and quick-witted charm. Well, charm may not be the best way to put it. He’s always roasting and making fun of people. It’s hilarious, and while it can get annoying depending on the writer, it’s his shtick. If he doesn’t like the writing himself, he may just call it out. Yes, Deadpool has been blessed with the ability to “break the fourth wall.” This means he can directly talk to the audience. Throughout the movies or comics, he will directly look into the camera or panel and say something that recognizes that he himself is in a fictional medium.

It’s interesting to say the least. What purpose does it serve, though? Many writers use it simply as a way to tell jokes. Deadpool looking at the camera and saying “Woah, isn’t this scene super crazy???” is a very easy way to get a cheap laugh. In the hands of more skilled writers, it can be very reflective or used to imply an important message by a skilled writer. There have been some stories where Deadpool’s fourth wall abilities are seemingly like a curse. He can be a very emotional and tragic character, and that self-referential ability adds to that nuance of his character.

Another series that reminds me of nuance and tragedy is the “Alan Wake” games by Remedy Entertainment. This developer studio is super cool. They’ve been making games since the late 1990s, and their gaming resume is incredible. They aren’t super mainstream, but they have a ton of games that have hit cult status, and that might be due to their stories. Well, you’d think, until their recently released “Alan Wake 2” came out and received a ton of awards. Remedy is a studio known for having games with, frankly put, weird as hell stories.

“Alan Wake 2” is a supernatural story about Alan Wake, acclaimed horror novelist, and Saga Anderson, FBI investigator, and how their journeys interweave. Alan has the power to write stories that alter the very reality of the real world, and Saga must use her intellect and resourcefulness to keep up with this. There are a ton of supernatural and esoteric themes going on throughout this game. How does this game use meta-narratives though?

Think about it. This game is about a writer who can change the “real world” which is really a fictional world, but the secondary protagonist believes she is in the real world, which is being actively altered by a writer that is a real person in her world. Confused yet? I don’t even know what I just wrote. What’s even more insane? The first game came out in 2010, and it ended with a huge cliffhanger. Alan was stuck in an alternate dimension, called “the dark place”. At the start of this game, he reemerges, for the first time in 13 years. The second game was released in 2023, so while fans waited 13 real years for the sequel, Alan was literally stuck in the dark place for that long. Even more mind-bendy? Time moves differently in the dark place. What an interesting way for Remedy to poke fun at how long it took them to make this game.

Alright, enough. I’m confused, and I’m the damn writer here. See what I’m doing? The use of the “meta” in various works of fiction is just endless. It’s really a cool way for skilled writers to flex their literary chops. Can it be done poorly and haphazardly? Well yeah, just reread this article. But when it’s done well, it can leave the audience with an experience they’ll be thinking about forever. Make sure to check out the printed release too, by the way. It’s a student-run paper.

Nicolas Scagnelli is a senior majoring in English.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece which represents the views of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the Staff Editorial.