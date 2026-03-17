This was written in response to a 2/15 Arts article titled "Contemplating novelty condoms."

B-Healthy is committed to supporting student wellness through the distribution of high-quality, accessible sexual health resources. In response to a recent Pipe Dream article, “Contemplating novelty condoms,” we would like to provide additional context on Binghamton University’s selection of contraceptives and educational goals.

Educational purpose of specialty products

We provide a variety of products to meet different educational and health needs, including flavored products, specialty items and many diverse options. Flavored products are intended specifically for oral sex to encourage barrier protection in all sexual activity. To prevent health risks such as yeast infections, we distribute these with clear disclaimers stating that they are not for penetrative use.

Specialty items are products like glow-in-the-dark condoms that have been used in specific educational campaigns, such as raising awareness about consent and preventing “stealthing,” the nonconsensual removal of a condom during sex. Lastly, our diverse options include a range of standard and specialty products, including latex and nonlatex options, to ensure every student can find a method that works for them.

Safety and standards

Student health is our primary priority. All barrier methods distributed by B-Healthy — including specialty items — are FDA-approved and sourced from reputable partners, such as the New York State Department of Health and the Global Protection Corporation. While some items feature colorful packaging to encourage use, the products themselves meet all federal safety and effectiveness standards.

Available resources

We encourage students to utilize our free, confidential resources such as supply kits, campus dispensers and our educational programming. Supply kits are available to all students and include safer sex and menstrual supplies and can be ordered through an online form for delivery to campus mailboxes or pick-up lockers. Campus dispensers are grab-and-go supplies that are available at multiple kiosks across campus. Lastly, B-Healthy offers educational programming, where students can join us for interactive wellness workshops listed on our B-Engaged page.

We welcome continued dialogue and questions as we work together to maintain a healthy, informed campus community.

Sophia Prouty is B-Healthy’s Healthy Campus Initiative’s health program coordinator.

A Letter to the Editor is an opinion column published in response to a column or article previously published. This is Prouty’s response to an arts thinkpiece on 2/15 titled “Contemplating novelty condoms.”

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the staff editorial.