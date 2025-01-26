Humanizing the unsupportive education system one "thank you" at a time.

Jenna Caron Close

I’m sitting in my car senior year after I’d just placed second at the state level of the American Legion Oratorical Contest. There is a light sprinkle of rain against my windshield and a light breeze weaving through the trees as I reflect on my performance and placement. This contest which I’d been preparing myself for for months, involved extensive research, memorization and practice sessions with my English teacher, Mr. Coverdale. Though I knew I’d done important work, which further informed my passion for politics, I couldn’t help but feel uneasy with the result.

As I go to put my car in reverse and embark on a miserable drive home, an email pops up on my phone. Mr. Coverdale: “I. am. so. proud. of. you.”

Mr. Coverdale was one hell of a teacher. Not just because he connected and related to his students when he taught but also because he was so upfront about his belief in me. From the moment Mr. Coverdale placed the flyer for this contest on my desk, during a miserable Monday 8 a.m. class, he had a sense of excitement in wanting me to participate. He told me I had a “knack” for public speaking, giving me the confidence to pursue and develop the skill throughout the following two years.

As I look back on my educational journey, I realize that my teachers didn’t just teach me English, history or athletics, but also played a profound role in my life, as my second set of mentors and motivators. I could truly go on and on about how my teachers have inspired me — maybe that’s another column. Nonetheless, I understand that I’ve been blessed with fantastic teachers and that not everyone has had teachers who have been able to support them like mine have.

Mr. Coverdale, among other teachers who’ve inspired me, like Mr. Palin, Mr. Peterson and Mr. Cooney, has caused me to greatly appreciate the role that teachers play in my life. As a librarian, advisor and APUSH teacher, Mr. Palin gave me the opportunity to perform my oratorical speech for the entire school, guided me in my career opportunities and motivated me to have confidence in my capabilities and character. Additionally, Mr. Peterson dedicated personal time to teaching me basketball, helped me develop an appreciation for U.S. history and demonstrated his high commitment to all students in my tiny New Hampshire public school. Mr. Cooney, as my soccer coach, taught me to never quit, to never settle for less and to stand up for myself and my values.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that teachers have one of the most important jobs in the world. They cultivate valuable life skills and lay the foundation for people to find their way in the world. They shape the way kids learn, their values and their perspectives. It is not in teaching math or science necessarily that they do this, but through their firm belief that their students are able and capable of learning. To show up to class and teach is to show up for their students and that dedication deserves a fair wage. You’d think such an important job would manifest in high pay — think again.

The Economic Policy Institute reported that the “pay penalty,” the gap between the weekly wages of teachers and other college graduates in other professions, rose to a record 26.4 percent in 2022 from 23.5 percent in 2021. This, on top of the fact that public education is underfunded in general, not only indicates the undervaluation of education but, additionally, the individuals behind it. If we don’t invest in the administrators of education, how do we expect high quality?

Studies show that low pay can result in burnout and stress, and 50 percent of teachers cite low pay to be the main reason for leaving the profession, after spending money out of their own pockets for classroom supplies, snacks and decorations — expenses that school budgets are expected to cover — and never receiving reimbursement for. Teachers’ yearly personal spending for their classrooms can range anywhere from $374 to $760 each year. Public educators have been pushing back, highlighted through the Red for Ed movement in which teachers from schools across the country walked out in protest of low pay, poor working conditions, outdated curriculum material and poor benefits. Oregon educators, joined by students and parents, also staged a three-week strike across 90 worksites in support of higher wages in 2023.

The clear and sensible solution would be for states to provide more grants or increase state funding to school districts, and this solution is not a political one, because increasing teacher pay embodies shared values on both sides of the political spectrum — investing in education, empowering the workforce and investing in a brighter future for children and students. If we acknowledged the value that education plays in the workforce, economy and personal opportunities, then we could dial in on our education system, and promote the common good.

Beyond teacher pay are concerns about political vendettas playing out in classrooms. Book bans, gag orders and local restrictions put teachers on thin ice as they aim to teach children important values — especially when it comes to social issues. Adding this issue in combination with low compensation shows how our society demoralizes our education in two ways — 1) through the treatment of teachers, and 2) by cheating students out of the inherent purpose of education, which is to learn, grow and to become intelligent and productive members of our society. When school districts and local government organizations ban 10,000 books, including texts about accepting minorities, understanding history and fostering basic empathy for others, such as “The Color Purple,” “The Hate U Give” and “Fahrenheit 451,” we are robbing kids of an education and robbing teachers of a stable working environment.

If teachers — who, for some kids, become an important part of their lives and are among their first cheerleaders — are underpaid, underappreciated, overworked and not able to give a high-quality education due to political vendettas, how can they foster thoughtful, enthusiastic and skillful students? If we provided more money to our schools, raised teacher’s wages, voted for pro-education policies or even just understood their profound contribution to society, education could evolve into an even more powerful force that would result in a more just, well-rounded and fair society.

My teachers gave me the confidence to pursue politics, to pursue a college education and to start writing for this newspaper. When I’m feeling unmotivated or discouraged, I think of the group of people, including my beloved teachers, I have rooting for me all the way back in New Hampshire. All in all, my teachers believed in me when I didn’t always believe in myself. I often wonder what the future of education could look like if we valued and supported every teacher — just as they relentlessly do with their students. I hope we learn to root for our teachers just as Mr. Coverdale, Mr. Palin, Mr. Peterson and Mr. Cooney did for me.

Jenna Caron is a freshman double-majoring in Spanish and philosophy, politics and law.

