Decreasing greenhouse gases and warming is not enough. Climate solutions must be sustainable in addition to mitigation.

Lauren Wilner Close

Geoengineering, a tactic to mitigate climate change, is gaining more and more support. It involves large-scale ways of intervening in the way that Earth works. A couple of ways it does this is by extracting carbon dioxide from the air and lessening the amount of light from the sun that reaches Earth, containing the severity of warming. Those trying to solve the climate crisis, such as scientists and government officials, are turning to geoengineering, not only because it is theorized to help reduce the effects of climate change, but also to serve as a backup plan if the world’s carbon footprint is not reduced enough, though it’s still not an end-all solution. Despite these views in support, geoengineering cannot be prioritized as a climate solution because of the formidable negative effects that come with it.

Geoengineering tampers with the natural processes of our planet, and no one can engage in that without risking extreme unintended consequences. Examples of possible consequences of cooling the Earth through decreasing the amount of sunlight, which would not be uniform, include changes in weather patterns and access to food and water. Also, since sulfur particles are used, it could lead to air pollution, acid rain and even the sky turning white. With these possible effects, engaging in geoengineering is comparable to playing God. The risk of making things worse is too great to engage in geoengineering while trying to solve already-happening catastrophes, like hurricanes, flooding and wildfires. Disrupting the planet at this kind of level is the absolute height of hubris and inconsiderate of everyone and everything that calls Earth home.

Geoengineering mitigates climate change but does not resolve its source. If geoengineering is viewed as this perfect-fit solution to get us out of the climate crisis, people will not feel that there is anything to do about high carbon emissions in their daily lives — it becomes a feel-good solution. Similarly, big corporations will keep polluting and will not make any efforts toward clean energy or lessening their waste. Not so coincidentally, it is the big corporations and businesses that like to fund geoengineering projects and research. Clearly, CEOs see geoengineering as an excuse to continue their harmful practices.

Prioritizing geoengineering as an end-all solution could also lead politicians to give up on global agreements. Governments could become less willing to fund or actually enact changes that will help reduce carbon emissions in the long term, like switching to more renewable energy sources. Even though geoengineering and climate activism have the goal of mitigating climate change, the solution of geoengineering should not just be picked while sustainable climate activism is just tossed out.

There are numerous ways to mitigate the effects of the climate crisis that should be held as a higher priority. A good way of fighting climate change is lobbying government officials. Real change can happen at this level that can steer the course of countries and nations into collaboratively enacting energy-efficient practices. Reaching out to local officials through calls, letters, email or joining a lobby organization is a good way to advocate for more money in our government budgets and laws dedicated to creating and enforcing sustainable changes in our communities on all levels.

People should also be encouraged to limit their carbon footprint. Whether you are somebody who wants to go zero-waste or take small actions, like avoiding leaving devices plugged in when they don’t need to be, there is always something for someone to do to help the climate. Educating people about climate change and spreading awareness about the harmful effects, including those of geoengineering, can go a long way, especially when it comes to curbing misinformation.

Lastly, businesses can change the way they operate which doesn’t include funding geoengineering. For example, they can help promote a circular economy by using less paper and disposable products when distributing their products. Businesses can also look into investing in clean technology — there are still ways that corporations can collect profits while doing so in a way that is not harmful to the environment.

These methods presented are strategies that we need to put a big emphasis on. Geoengineering research is important as it may serve as a fail-safe to avoid the earth’s destruction, but it can’t be the one thing relied on to help solve the climate crisis due to the risk and lack of sustainability.

All of this matters at all times, but especially now. We need to combat misinformation — it can be extra harmful when it is circulating around this important time. With election season coming up, we need to vote people into our legislatures and executive branch who will make the right decisions when it comes to combating the climate crisis and consider holistic approaches.

Lauren Wilner is a junior majoring in philosophy, politics and law.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the Staff Editorial.