Thanksgiving Editorial Close

Brandon Ng, Editor-in-Chief

Despite what some may say, I’m so grateful for the community we get to immerse ourselves in for the duration of our time here. Binghamton really is special, and though it may lack the hustle and bustle of the city and its walkability leaves something to be desired, there are so many special corners here, like Antique Row on Clinton Street and neighborhood pubs tucked away in the West Side. Just because we’re here for school doesn’t mean we have to restrict ourselves to the beaten path.

Lia Richter, Managing Editor

I am grateful for all the supportive professors and faculty who have helped students through difficult moments on campus or personal struggles. Whether it was granting an extension on an assignment or holding office hours where students can just come and talk, these faculty have made me feel taken care of at a campus away from home.

Julie Ha, Opinions Editor

I’m grateful for Binghamton’s library collections. Spanning 3.2 million books and journals, countless online databases, an open repository and more, physically holding a book, or any in-print media, flipping through its pages and scanning its borrowed history is something special — a relationship that is both shared and deeply personal. Whether you’re taking a break from your usual study or renewing an interest in Japanese cinema or probability, the library constantly reminds you of how much you have left to learn and it’s easy to lose all sense of self, hence a 2011 column, “Bartle, the whimsical” — I thank the library for keeping my curiosity alive and scratching that itch and the staff for making it possible.

Antonia Kladias, Assistant Opinions Editor

This semester, I am especially grateful for the Broome County Humane Society. Spending time with the shelter animals brings a special feeling of happiness to my weekends that I can’t compare to anything else. It’s bittersweet seeing dogs I love one week get adopted and not be there the next, knowing I’ll never see them again but that they have found a loving home. The Humane Society has quickly become one of my favorite places in Binghamton, and I am so thankful I get to contribute to their wonderful cause of finding animals their forever homes.

Ella Connors, News Editor

This season, I am very grateful for the Binghamton Nature Preserve, which offers a sanctuary for those looking to clear their heads or take in the changing leaves. It provides a sense of comfort and familiarity to us students during what can otherwise be a time marked by uncertainty and unease, as we grow into a newfound independence. A hike on the trails allows us to find our footing, regroup with friends and maybe see a cute chipmunk or two.

Johnny Yang, Sports Editor

I am grateful for how walkable and beautiful Binghamton’s campus is, especially during the fall and winter seasons. While it may be cold, the views of Binghamton are unbeatable compared to many campuses across the country. When I lived on campus, I loved going for walks at night to clear my head.

Revati Gelda, Arts & Culture Editor

I’m grateful for the pockets of artistic exploration that are available to community members and students alike. As someone who enjoys and values performances, ranging from theater productions to art installations, Binghamton has a lot to offer — you just have to be willing to look for it. With on-campus opportunities to engage in the arts, including main stage productions at the Anderson Center and the rotating art exhibitions at Binghamton University’s Art Museum to intimate and well-crafted showings at the KNOW Theatre in Downtown Binghamton and countless events at the Bundy Museum and Phelps Mansion Museum, Binghamton has its own unique charm on the art scene, and it’s something to be appreciative of.