Protection against unreasonable rent hikes and eviction is the first step to quality affordable housing in Binghamton.

In April 2024, New York’s Good Cause Eviction law took effect. With jurisdiction over landlords owning more than 10 buildings, its stated goal was to protect tenants from unreasonable rent increases and eviction.



The law went into effect immediately in New York City, and to opt in, municipalities are required to pass a local law through their respective legislatures. With nearly one-third of Binghamton households cost-burdened by housing and a growing student population encroaching on residential neighborhoods, our City Council must be the next to act.



Binghamton has made strides in housing reform, notably by making the “unhoused” a protected class but our attention to affordability must also be proactive. A Harvard study found that over 31 percent of Binghamton households spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing, including rent and utilities, and a 2022 study found that over 31 percent of the local population lives below the poverty line, compared to the national average of 12.5 percent at the time.



With further price hikes on heat and electricity likely coming in May, according to a 2023 press release from New York State Electric and Gas, the increasing cost of necessities cannot continue to compete with the cost of shelter. A rent increase of 8.45 percent or less could greatly affect housing stability for many in the community.



Binghamton and nearby Johnson City were designated as “pro-housing” communities last February, giving the city and village priority to receive funding for residential development. Many of these projects to modernize and revamp outdated buildings target affordability — the $94 million renovations on Town and Country apartments, for example, would include roofing repairs and updated electric systems on the North Side.



Without state funds or large financing packages, however, repairs and renovations could be hard to come by, especially without the security of the proposed law. Safe and quality housing should be a right, and it should be expected that landlords make necessary improvements to ensure their buildings are up to code. The lack of legal protections, nevertheless, could hinder accountability.



As students, we’re often told which landlords never make repairs, who to avoid, and who can provide a livable condition in comparison to higher-end places Downtown, but we may find comfort in being part of a larger community. In the cycle of transient student living, we have the security of landlords expecting new faces and providing the minimum for study, dining and play.



For those in the community who are not students, this may be less certain. In a housing market catered toward students, it is imperative that Good Cause Eviction protects often-neglected tenants from predatory landlords.



The proposed law could allow many to live without the fear of being unable to afford the next rent hike and hold landlords accountable without being wrongfully evicted. Despite these basic measures, there seem to be several concerns — and misunderstandings — about the law that should be examined.



For example, it drew criticism from the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce earlier this month, which cited a lack of data. Likely referencing a similar 2021 measure passed in Minnesota, the chamber warned of builders and investors abandoning new projects in the aftermath, though the specific reasoning is unclear. However, in New York, Good Cause protections cover only homes older than 30 years. While local law may vary, Binghamton’s law, too, only applies to older buildings and would likely not put the city at a competitive disadvantage.



Further, the idea that caps on rent increases and eviction protections could harm the housing market neglects to consider the abundance of available units. Roughly half of the Town and Country apartments were vacant at the time renovation planning began. It appears the problem is not the lack of housing but rather the neglect of Binghamton’s infrastructure and community against predatory practices from landlords who do not sign a lease of their own.



This is uncharted territory, true, but we need to be honest about Binghamton’s needs in the face of the student housing industry and growing housing crisis if we want honest data. Transparency about rent and eviction is a step in the right direction toward not only robust tenant rights but also Binghamton’s revitalization. The City Council is expected to vote on the proposal soon, and we urge every councilmember to vote “yes.”



The staff editorial solely represents the majority view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings.