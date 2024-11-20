Being prone to influence, especially on the internet, is natural and even intentional. With the rise of micro-influencers, who appear authentic, we must be more skeptical than ever.

I have encountered a new problem in my life — when I am scrolling through social media, I am constantly bombarded by content creators giving me advice. Whether it’s the coolest new shirt or the best meal to stay fit, it seems that all the answers lie with people on the internet. At first, this doesn’t seem worrisome because they present themselves as confident and knowledgeable, but I am tempted to give in. After a really long time of this constant tension, I have come to a vital conclusion — be very wary of influencers.

Today, when we want to buy a new item, the first place we tend to look is on the internet, especially social media, but we are not alone. According to a study conducted by researchers at the Skema Business School, 79 percent of people surveyed have responded that they use the internet, specifically Instagram, to find information and opinions about products they have in mind for purchase.

Now in a broader sense, this doesn’t sound too bad. Usually, we can discern between obviously sponsored content created by mega influencers and the real recommendations on the internet we are looking for. However, a new wave of creators is also taking over the internet — micro-influencers. While they have a smaller following, they may prove to be more powerful than the big-name influencers we think of today. One study published by a group of researchers in the Journal of Advertising explored the effects of micro-influencers and concluded that when it comes to “hedonic” or pleasure-based products, like clothes, as opposed to “utilitarian” products, micro-influencers affect audience consumption more than mega celebrities.

Their research also shows that micro-influencers are seen to be more “authentic,” which makes consumers believe that they are giving us genuine advice — which is not always the case. The information that micro-influencers give may seem more relatable to viewers and more convincing, but at its core, it is still sponsored content. We must reckon with the fact that when we look for product opinions online, at least some of the information will be sponsored messages or videos from influencers, and some of the content we see is only posted to make money, not for actual recommendation — and we may not be able to tell.

Personally, I find myself frequently struggling with these issues on the internet. In my mind, I know that the content is sponsored, but the content creator seems honest, and therefore I am more inclined to believe them — it’s natural and dangerous.

The more videos we watch, the deeper we find ourselves surrounded by certain content, and we create what’s called an “echo chamber,” filled with the same type of news and opinions constantly spewing back at us. Research done through the Health Science Inquiry shows that the “Formation of these echo chambers [on the internet], and repeated exposures to the information can strengthen its perceived validity, making the damage severe and difficult to reverse.” The researchers also note that this is especially dangerous since the public often relies on social media to find health advice, nutrition information and diet plans, which are not always reliable, though they are often taken as fact and deter people from seeking help from professionals. So, in short, we are taking advice from people who are not qualified, which can lead people to make unhealthy food choices, create unhealthy body standards and more. That doesn’t sound like an “authentic” influencer to me.

This doesn’t mean you should completely stop listening to influencers on the internet. Trust me, I still seek their advice on what I should buy too. We are all subject to influence — it’s completely normal. This is just what I should have known a long time ago before I was taking advice from influencers who I believed were giving me real information — be careful who you get information from, especially about your health. Big and small influencers are all only striving to make themselves and their image more popular, marketable and profitable. They do not have your best interest in mind, and the next time you see a smaller brand promoting the hottest new thing, take a second to think, do they really mean what they are saying?

Derin Aksoy is a freshman majoring in English.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the staff editorial.