Democracy, division and progress — the American experiment persists.

Jenna Caron Close

When I opened the electoral map on Nov. 6, let’s just say, I was shocked. In my dorm, a red glow hit my face in the early morning from the United States map covered in red, full of swing states that eagerly gave Donald Trump his job back.

This was the first presidential election I was able to vote in, and neither of my options was great, to say the least. I thought back to the fifth grade during the presidential election in 2016 when I begged my mom to take me to the polls with her. At that time, I was already curious about politics and wanted to know what it was like to have the privilege of having a voice in government by voting. I would think forward, picturing myself 10 years later to when I would get to vote for the first time — a true American citizen at the polls. As I now lay in my dorm room bed, as that “true” citizen, that imagined sense of privilege dimmed.

This election quickly taught me the true meaning of democracy — we, the people, have spoken, whether we like the results or not. Elections exist as a landscape that reminds us of the diverse opinions and priorities of the people in this country and the additional uncertainty that lies within it.

To make things clear, in this piece, I’m not specifically promoting the beliefs of either side. I write this as a plea for my future, your future and the future of our country. Division never works — it just doesn’t. It is practically a law of nature, especially in this country. America acts as the melting pot of the world with diverse people who naturally act, think and vote in different ways.

Of course, there was division over the most important acts in American history, and those activist groups that were firm in their beliefs and relentless in their actions caused the greatest American advancements in our history. The women’s rights movement caused great debate, as did the Civil Rights Movement and as did the LGBTQ+ movement. These movements didn’t occur in a vacuum — they were often born in resistance to conservative-leaning ideas or challenged rights or beliefs we now hold as essential. Progress was made not in isolation, but as a reaction to opposing forces, forcing the country to grapple with its values and move forward by expanding our Constitution, changing the face of our government and making significant strides. Progress is important, thus radical and diverse ideas are important, and activists, past and present, who criticize and respond to the present landscape are the backbone of meaningful change in the United States.

I know you and many others may think that this election is hindering that progress. I feel that fear too. But now is the time to take that fear, and make it passionate. I’m not asking you to be blindly harmonious by allowing others to be insensitive or offensive to “keep the harmony,” and abandon accountability.

What I am asking you to do is take a look around at the country you live in and the struggles we face. Many of Trump’s voters are low-income and working-class individuals, especially in key swing states and rural areas. They often vote based on their aspirations for a better day-to-day life — something we can all relate to, even if we may disagree on the methods or the messages they align with. Justice may be different in one person’s eyes than in others, and recognizing these struggles is just the first step. The next step is understanding how we address them. The reality is, scapegoating groups or individuals for systemic issues, will never help. We cannot wish Trump voters away. What we can do, however, is work toward solutions that identify the root causes, such as economic inequality, misinformation or lack of representation, by starting with empathy and a willingness to listen. We need to center our actions on building a country where everyone feels seen and has a chance to thrive, without losing sight of accountability and the pursuit of truth.

Not to mention, some of the struggles we face as Americans are because of the overwhelming privilege that we have. The reality of the American experiment is experiencing the highs and lows, the disappointments and revivals of democracy. This experiment didn’t just start with the Constitution but acts on an ongoing struggle of adaptation, resilience and strength. What was considered radical at the founding of America was allowing a diverse group of people to have a say in the government, and over time, this has evolved into something more multifaceted. On a macroscale, we can understand that progress is shaped by generations of sacrifice and growth. Every era of the experiment adds its unique challenges to America’s story — this election is one of those challenges.

My candidate didn’t win. Naturally, I was upset, as I proudly and deeply held beliefs about how this country should function and about the futures of my friends and family. But, as we discussed this election, I found myself countering the media. Even as a Kamala Harris voter, I saw videos and posts claiming “Trump voters will learn their lesson,” “Trump will destroy this country” and “Trump will do this and that,” and realized just how defeatist these propositions were. I finally admitted to my dad, that even under President Trump, I wouldn’t want this country to fail — even if it would prove my point or prediction. As I reflect on the extensive conversations about Trump I had with my dad, where I’ve torn Trump apart in my rhetoric, in my discussions and even in high school essays, I understood that my country should take priority over being “right” about the president. The reality of maturity, patriotism and pride in being an American means wanting your country to thrive even in the face of disagreements.

You should never want your country to fail or depreciate. If we are moving forward, we have to do it positively. Elections like these epitomize the American experiment — and the varying reactions to situations like these embody just how intense democracy can be.

If you’re upset with the results of the election, if you wanted two candidates that better represent the interests and morals of the people, if you hoped for better, the time for unity is now. The time to be better is now. Democracy only remains resilient because of the people who refuse to let our country fail. It may feel easier right now to give into division. It may feel easier to throw up your hands and give up.

But unity is the only way. We need to listen to our friends and family and support them — always. If we want the American experiment to endure, we can’t abandon it at the disappointment of results. We have to accept the challenges, beyond just voting and into the way we handle the opinions of others in conversations, community action and how we hold our leaders accountable. If you love your country, you’ll want to make it better. If we have the privilege of voting, we have to do the work to make a difference.

That is the true meaning of democracy. So, voters, don’t believe that our future stops here, or that the world ends every election. We will keep moving, and at some point in the future, a Democrat will be elected, at another, a Republican. Our different beliefs shouldn’t divide us. It should give us strength. So, vote. Take part in your grassroots organizations and have pride in your beliefs, but also, listen to others. You have every right to feel how you want about the president during any administration, but the only constant amid all of these changes is — at least should be — your faith that your country will move forward.

As a young citizen and as an optimistic college student, as a prideful, civically engaged young woman, please, learn to move forward. Not right, not left, but forward.

Jenna Caron is a freshman double-majoring in Spanish and philosophy, politics and law.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the staff editorial.