Older adults are at increased risk of opioid addiction and it can be difficult to watch someone you know battle addiction. Here's how college students can help.

Watching someone struggling with opioid addiction is challenging and can cause you to feel helpless and to struggle in knowing what to do. This can be even more disparaging when it’s a parent or a grandparent.

The best way to approach this situation is with care and understanding, and there are practical approaches college-age students can use to help.

Older adults are at an increased risk of opioid misuse due to the high incidence of opioid prescribing. Per the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s 2021 and 2022 surveys among older adults, baby boomers make up 20 percent of the general population. Among them, 7.1 million older adults had a substance-use disorder in the past year with males being more likely than females to have used illicit drugs. About 1 in 45 older adults misused opioids in the past year and similar percentages were seen among older adult men and women. These statistics correlate with opioid prescription — according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, pharmacies fill 153 million opioid prescriptions in a year, and doctors write enough opioid prescriptions for 46.7 percent of Americans to receive one. Ninety-two percent of opioid abusers use prescription opioids, which are a factor in 32 percent of opioid overdose deaths, at least once a year.

Additionally, older adults are often at an increased risk of developing addiction. For example, polypharmacy, creating a typical dependence on prescription medication, such as opioids and benzodiazepines, is a common problem among the elderly, and this often leads to addiction. It can be challenging for family members to distinguish between polypharmacy and normal aging as the symptoms overlap. Close family or friends could be utterly oblivious to the number of prescription medications their loved one is taking. Unfortunately, the symptoms of neglecting responsibilities, memory issues, changes in sleep and deterioration in physical appearance could be mistaken as normal aging rather than drug dependency or addiction.

Ultimately, this ties into misunderstanding opioids, their effects and the signs of addiction. Knowing this information can empower you to act — research common prescribed medications, their potential for dependency and the behaviors associated with misuse.

If you know or suspect an older adult has a problem with opioids, communicate with them openly. Initiate the conversation by finding a calm and private moment when they are more likely to be receptive. Express concern and avoid casting judgment. Share your feelings, tell them how you’ve noticed they have changed and express worry and concern. Most importantly, listen actively and allow them to express their feelings and experiences. A conversation such as this can open the door to them asking for help or, at the very least, being open to the idea of receiving assistance. If they are open to the idea, encourage professional help, such as therapists, counselors, medical detox, outpatient treatment or residential rehabilitation. Their family doctor, for example, could help assess their situation and explore treatment options. This is a challenging road to travel, so patience and support are crucial. While not always easy, continue to offer your support without pressure and reassure them you are there when the time comes.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, support is a good start. Support could look like encouraging them to seek help or offering to help them find a counselor in person or online through telehealth. It could also involve helping them address co-occurring issues, such as medical problems they have neglected. Support could also include helping them plan for triggers or cravings or encouraging them to explore new interests.

However, it is also crucial to set boundaries for yourself, take care of your mental health and do not enable their addiction. Supporting someone with an addiction is emotionally taxing, which means you need to be realistic about how much time you’re devoting to helping them. It’s also vital to be aware that they may take advantage of your time with no intention of accepting help. Familiarize yourself with the resources available locally, at the state level and nationally, such as SAMHSA, which provides a national helpline (1-800-662-HELP). The National Institute on Drug Abuse offers information on treatment and prevention. If it is an emergency due to an overdose, seek immediate medical help.

Your support can make a significant difference. By educating yourself, communicating openly and encouraging professional help, you can play a vital role in their journey toward recovery and breaking intergenerational addiction. Generational cycles also concern you — data has shown that roughly 2 million children in the United States have lived with a parent who had a substance use disorder and growing up with parents who abuse drugs or alcohol can normalize substance use in the family. Unfortunately, problems with drugs and alcohol often begin at a young age, when teens and young adults are introduced to recreational drug use and binge drinking in high school or college. If you had parents or grandparents who struggled with addiction, you have increased your chances of continuing the cycle of becoming addicted when experimenting with drugs or alcohol. Once a substance use disorder is carried over into adulthood, it becomes that much more challenging to stop. Thus, prevention, education, treatment and access to resources on college campuses are also key.

Being involved in drug prevention and education in college is vital. For example, supporting awareness campaigns, mental health programs, treatment options and sober initiatives on college campuses ultimately save others from falling into the pit of drug or alcohol addiction. Drug education and prevention is the first line of defense in preventing substance use disorders at any age, but it could potentially save college-age adults from decades of pain and anguish battling addiction after college and from letting opioid addiction among older adults go unnoticed.

ECDOL was created to help seniors and their loved ones find care that fits their individual needs. The organization provides tips and insightful resources to guide and inform them on the different aspects of senior living.